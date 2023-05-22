Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. TCS wins $1.81 bln BSNL order; ChatGPT iOS app out; AWS to invest $12.7 bln in India by 2030

TCS wins $1.81 bln BSNL order; ChatGPT iOS app out; AWS to invest $12.7 bln in India by 2030

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
404 Listen ins
 

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations have called for the development of technical standards to ensure trustworthy artificial intelligence, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, OpenAI has introduced an official iOS app for ChatGPT, bringing its popular AI chatbot to mobile devices, according to a blog post from the company over the weekend. Also in this brief, Amazon Web Services, the world's biggest cloud provider, has announced a massive investment in India; IBM announces a new quantum computing R&D partnership and Krafton gets another shot at India for PUBG aka BGMI

