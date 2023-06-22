To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Sam Santhosh's leadership learnings for the first-time Indian entrepreneur

By Divya J Shekhar Forbes India Staff
54 Listen ins
 

The self-made businessman has worked with several pharma and biotech companies for targeted therapies and innovation through his company MedGenome. He has also incubated and launched many companies leveraging next-generation sequencing and bioinformatics through his incubator SciGenom Labs. He talks to host Divya Shekhar about his book, 'Sam's 12 Commandments for the Indian Entrepreneur', where he draws upon over 35 years of experience to delve deep into the psyche of Indians doing business and shares lessons that will help them succeed

