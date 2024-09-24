Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Agentic AI: Unpacking the hype cycle, challenges, and opportunities

Agentic AI: Unpacking the hype cycle, challenges, and opportunities

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
230 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Sidu Ponnappa, co-founder and CEO of Realfast, unpacks the hype cycle, challenges and opportunities in 'agentic AI.' Realfast, a Singapore and Bengaluru startup, recently out of stealth mode, is initially offering AI assistants to Salesforce implementation services teams. Ponnappa also talks about the intangible human experience that's often discounted in conversations about AI, and offers his personal guesstimate on when we might see agents autonomously capable of building their own agents

Rajesh Ganesan

Rajesh Ganesan at Zoho's ManageEngine on plan for small AI models for IT management

Sep 24, 2024
USA-QUAD

Quad Summit: Cancer Moonshot and other science and tech initiatives announced

Sep 23, 2024
GettyImages-2171864883_BG

AR glasses: Will enterprise applications help advance the technology?

Sep 20, 2024
Viswanathan Anand SportsUnltd SM

Inside the chess surge in India

Sep 20, 2024
shutterstock_2061634169_BG

Outsourcing generative AI projects: how satisfied are enterprise customers?

Sep 19, 2024
Bookshelves Verity Harding SM

Verity Harding on how AI can mimic the best and worst of humankind

Sep 19, 2024
See More