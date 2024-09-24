Agentic AI: Unpacking the hype cycle, challenges, and opportunities

In this episode, Sidu Ponnappa, co-founder and CEO of Realfast, unpacks the hype cycle, challenges and opportunities in 'agentic AI.' Realfast, a Singapore and Bengaluru startup, recently out of stealth mode, is initially offering AI assistants to Salesforce implementation services teams. Ponnappa also talks about the intangible human experience that's often discounted in conversations about AI, and offers his personal guesstimate on when we might see agents autonomously capable of building their own agents