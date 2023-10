TCS kicks off Q2 results for India's IT sector today. Infosys reports its earnings tomorrow. So, instead of the usual curtain raiser on their outlook, we want to draw your attention to a trend in the industry, touched off by the rise of generative AI, that is already looking like the beginning of the end of the applications development and maintenance model — or at least ADM as we know it today, which accounts for two-thirds of the $245 billion IT sector's revenues