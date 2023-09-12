To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. One thing today in tech — The next wave of global capability centres in India

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Global capability centres, as they are now marketed, are offshore centres in India providing work for large multinational parent corporations, mostly in the US, Britain and Western Europe, but also from countries like Japan and Australia. The world's best-known companies across sectors have such centres in India — from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs to Mercedes Benz to Salesforce and Atlassian. There are close to 1600 GCCs in India, employing about 1.66 million people and accounting for $46 billion in business, according to the consultancy Zinnov

