Chandrayaan-3 gets off to a roaring start with flawless LVM3-M4 spaceflight; here's what's next

India's flagship LVM3 rocket made another flawless flight today, taking off at 2:35 p.m. local time from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to see off Chandrayaan-3 on the first leg of its journey to the Moon—an incrementally widening elliptical orbit from where the satellite will move towards its final destination. BR Guruprasad, a space scientist turned science writer and broadcaster, joins us today on ToThePoint to give us a sense of what happens next. He says success will rank India as the fourth nation to 'gently' land a spacecraft on the Moon