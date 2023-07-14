To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. Chandrayaan-3 gets off to a roaring start with flawless LVM3-M4 spaceflight; here's what's next

Chandrayaan-3 gets off to a roaring start with flawless LVM3-M4 spaceflight; here's what's next

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
125 Listen ins
 

India's flagship LVM3 rocket made another flawless flight today, taking off at 2:35 p.m. local time from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota to see off Chandrayaan-3 on the first leg of its journey to the Moon—an incrementally widening elliptical orbit from where the satellite will move towards its final destination. BR Guruprasad, a space scientist turned science writer and broadcaster, joins us today on ToThePoint to give us a sense of what happens next. He says success will rank India as the fourth nation to 'gently' land a spacecraft on the Moon

Prime Day sm

Flipkart Big Saving Days versus Amazon Prime Day — what's different this time?

Jul 13, 2023
India sm

India more attractive than China, says Invesco — here's some perspective

Jul 12, 2023
Barclays 800x600Bj

Forbes India presents India Growth Drivers in partnership with Barclays Private Clients

Jul 12, 2023
Foxconn sm

After Foxconn's breakup with Vedanta, what next for India's semiconductor plans?

Jul 11, 2023
Aneesh Reddy_sm

Aneesh Reddy on why it's a great time to buy in SaaS if you have the money

Jul 11, 2023
EV SM

Can the Indian EV industry sustain itself without subsidies?

Jul 10, 2023
See More