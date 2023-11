We've seen a spate of interesting and well-subscribed listings at the markets this season, from industries as varied as skincare to snacks. Forbes India's market experts, Samar Srivastava and Nasrin Sultana, wonder aloud on this episode if these issues can actually sustain their run over time. And while we're on the subject of investors, we begin with remembering Berkshire Hathaway's vice-chairman Charlie Munger, who passed away at 99 on Tuesday