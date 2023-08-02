If an AI tool makes an ad, who is responsible for it?

The Advertising Standards Council of India has just released a white paper on the use of generative AI in ads, in collaboration with the well-known law firm Khaitan & Co. We invited Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general of ASCI, and Tanu Banerjee, a partner at Khaitan & Co. to discuss some of the points they've highlighted in the paper, that looks at opportunities, risks and best practices. The bottom line is that the human user still needs to be accountable and responsible in the use of this new, rapidly evolving technology