  4. News18 SheShakti 2024: Breaking Barriers podcast with CA Shwetankini, Lions Clubs International

News18 SheShakti 2024: Breaking Barriers podcast with CA Shwetankini, Lions Clubs International

Watch this inspiring podcast featuring CA Shwetankini, a trailblazing chartered accountant, and Lions Clubs member, as she shares her impactful work in empowering women through education, vocational training, and microfinance. Tune in to witness how such remarkable women are reshaping the future and driving India's rise on the global stage at News18 #SheShakti2024- 16th September, 12 PM onwards. Save the date
BRAND CONNECT | PAID POST
Published: Sep 11, 2024

