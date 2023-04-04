India can be one of richest countries by 2047; this growth can be inclusive: Dr Rajiv Shah says how

Dr Rajiv J Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation has a unique perspective and experience in addressing global challenges such as the refugee crisis, food insecurity, pandemics, and climate change. At the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023, Dr Shah delivered the keynote address of the evening on 'The Importance of Leadership and Collaboration for a Green Recovery'