Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. Viral Shah on the journey of Julia programming language to tackle the 'two language problem'

Viral Shah on the journey of Julia programming language to tackle the 'two language problem'

Viral Shah, co-inventor of Julia programming language and co-founder of Julia Hub, an enterprise software startup, talks about the opensource language's journey since he first started exchanging emails on the idea with his co-founders back in late 2009. Julia Hub was founded in 2015 and has raised about $43 million in funding. Shah and his co-founders are helping scientists and engineers innovate faster — in pharmaceuticals, aerospace, semiconductors, and industrial engineering
Published: Dec 15, 2023

More Videos

Lawrence Van Hagen SM

Andy Warhol comes to Mumbai: Behind the scenes at NMACC's new Pop Art exhibit

Dec 5, 2023
SAF SM

London to New York without hurting the planet: what's the future of sustainable aviation fuels?

Nov 29, 2023
Rohit Bansal KunalBah EP6_800_600

Snapdeal to Stellaro: Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal on the thin line between conviction and stubbornness

Nov 29, 2023
NASA SM

NASA chief's visit spotlights India's role in Earth System Observatory

Nov 27, 2023
Deepika Padukone and Jigar Shah 82 East

Deepika Padukone and Jigar Shah of 82 East on reaching Rs100 crore ARR mark, brand expansion, and more

Nov 27, 2023
Sam Altman SM

'First and last time': Sam Altman says will return to OpenAI

Nov 22, 2023
More Videos