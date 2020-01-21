Fateh TV: A channel with a vision of faith

In 2013, with a view to outspread the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and to preserve the Sikh ethnicity and culture in the younger generation, Fateh TV, a religious channel was contrived by Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra. Launched officially on the auspicious day of Vaisakhi; April 2013, Fateh Tv is the first-ever channel to telecast 24 hours Gurbani. Named after Baba Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s youngest son, Fateh TV Channel has expanded and earned appreciation and popularity amongst the Sikh Sangat, worldwide. With the support of his son, Anterleen Singh Vohra, over the last 6 years, Fateh TV has reached the USA, Canada, Dubai, Australia, Malaysia and Singapore. With the acquisition of license from the Government, the Fateh TV channel will now telecast across the globe.

In India, the Fateh TV channel is available on different distribution platforms like Fastway Cable, Den Cable and Inn Cable. Global platforms include DISH TV and SLING TV. Apart from this, Fateh TV is accessible on IPTV networks- Tata Sky, Jio TV, NEXG-TV, V Media, Telus TV, Maxx TV, Real TV.

Besides Gurbani, Fateh TV has been telecasting programs for young audience with a view to make them learn and understand the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The channel will bring more programs which will focus on Women Empowerment, Environmental Awareness, Anti-Drugs awareness etc. In 2020, Anterleen Singh Vohra intends tolaunch new channels which will target the audience of different age groups.

About the Founder

Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra, the Founder and the Managing Director of Fateh TV channel is known to be the man to bring the Cable Television Network in Ludhiana and to start free live telecasts of Gurbani across Punjab. Having joined hands with Zee Network, he brought Siti Cable Network in Ludhiana. Three decades of experience in the Cable industry, Mr. Vohra felt the need for a religious channel with 24x7 telecast of Gurbani which fill fulfill the needs to sikhsangat of continuous Gurbani Simran in their homes. With complete assistance from his son, Anterleen Singh Vohra, 23, Mr. Rajwant Singh Vohra is working on expanding the channel across the world.

Social platforms

