Swiggy's cloud kitchens bet pays off

Since 2017, Swiggy Access has generated over 8,000 jobs in the restaurant industry

Naandika Tripathi
By Naandika Tripathi, Forbes India Staff
Published: Dec 6, 2019 11:45:57 AM IST
g_124627_vishal_bhatia_280x210.jpgVishal Bhatia, CEO, New Supply, Swiggy

Online food delivery platform Swiggy services over 1.5 million orders per month from over 500 cloud kitchens through its cloud kitchen initiative called Swiggy Access. Officials from the Bengaluru-based startup say the company has generated more than 8,000 direct and indirect jobs in the restaurant industry through this initiative since its launch in 2017.

Swiggy Access, launched with an investment of ₹250 crore, helps restaurants run delivery-only kitchens in locations where they otherwise do not operate. “In areas where Swiggy Access kitchens are present, they contribute around 15-20 percent of the overall orders on the platform,” says Vishal Bhatia, CEO, new supply, Swiggy.

The startup has over 250 restaurant brands under its Access kitchens, where it collaborates with them in real estate, data science and operational efficiency. Restaurant partners get access to a ready kitchen infrastructure without the hassle of rent or deposits. “Swiggy has been a bridge connecting us to a larger and new level of consumers in India,” says Kavin Chakravarthy, founder of Fireflies restaurant in Coimbatore.

(This story appears in the 20 December, 2019 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

