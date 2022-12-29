10th Global Safety Summit concluded on 23 Dec 2022; nominations open for International Safety award 2023, London

The 10th Global Safety Summit 2022 winners' logos, Panel Discussion Snap Shot, Award Winner's Group Photo along with the Chief Guest Mr. Ratnesh Executive Director - UN Global Compact Network India, Guest of Honour, Mr. Sanjeev Raina Chief General Manager (CGM) and Head at Corporate HSSE Dept Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mrs. Awathy P S, Secretary World Safety Forum and Program Director of Global Safety Summit, and Mr. U S Aashin, Director of 193 Countries Consortium UK, and Program Director of UK Investors Summit 2023, are given in the above image
10th Global Safety Summit, organized by Fire and Safety Forum, Key Signatory Member of United Nations Global Compact Network India (SDGs Outreach Partner) on Environment Social Governance in Industrial Action Conference and Awards Ceremony for 2021-2022 assessment year concluded at the Le Meridien Hotel New Delhi on 23 Dec 2022. Mr. Ratnesh Executive Director of United Nations Global Compact Network of India was the Chief Guest and Mr. Sanjeev Raina, Chief General Manager (CGM) and Head at Corporate HSSE, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was the Guest of Honour. Mr. Ratnesh during his inaugural address to the gathering, appreciated GSS for the activities towards SDG Goals 2030, of United Nations as it is the first step towards the GCNI goals, through their membership activities. Mr. Sanjeev Raina, during his keynote address to the gathering, emphasized on the Actions being taken by industry on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) front. 20 Industries presented their ESG Goals and Achievements during the morning session, and it followed by the Panel Discussion of ESG in Industrial Action with Mr. Devendra Singh Baghel (EHS Head, South Asia, GE Steam Power), Mr. Gyanesh Pathak (Head – EHS & Sustainability, Bennett Coleman & Co.Ltd (Times Group)), Dr. Nihal Anwar Siddiqui (Professor & Director of Centre of Excellence- Occupational Health, Safety, Fire and Environment, GD Goenka University), Mrs. Aswathy P S Secretary World Safety Forum. The Panel Members along with the Chief Guest then launched the upcoming international safety awards GSS 2023, and International Business Awards & Start UP Conference UK Investors Summit 2023 posters, which are to be scheduled to happen on 24 March 2023 at the UK Parliament House of Lords London. In the Award Ceremony the following winners received the awards from the Chief Guest Mr. Ratnesh, Executive Director of United Nations Global Compact Network India;National Safety Award (Medium Enterprises – Shopping Malls) – M/s Phoenix Palladium Lower Parel Mall, By The Phoenix Mills Ltd
National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Real Estate Sector) – M/s My Home Constructions Pvt. Ltd
National Occupational Health Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Heavy Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Sector) – M/s GAINWELL COMMOSALES PRIVATE LIMITED - Jhanjra Project
National EHS Award (Large Enterprises - Real Estate Sector) – M/s Godrej Properties Limited (Taj at the Trees Project)
National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Oil and Gas Sector) – M/s Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
National HSE & Sustainability Award (Large Enterprises - Renewable Energy Sector) – M/s Hero Future Energies Pvt Ltd
Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Industrial Construction Sector) Gujarat – M/s L&T Construction, Transportation Infrastructure MAHSR C-6 Package (CH 401.898 – CH 489.467)
National Safety Award in Waste Management & Recycling 2022 (Medium Enterprises) – M/s Lars Enviro Pvt. Ltd.
HSE Award (Large Enterprises - Construction Sector) Karnataka – M/s Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd, Godrej Project Indiranagar, Bengaluru.
National Safety Award (Medium Enterprises - Renewable Energy Sector) – M/s Radiance Renewables Private Limited
National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Cement Manufacturing Sector) – M/s ACC Limited (Part of Adani Cement)
National Corporate EHS Award (Large Enterprise - Renewable Energy Sector) –M/s Greenko Renewable Power Private Limited
National Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Aluminium Manufacturing Sector) – M/s ADITYA ALUMINIUM, A Unit of Hindalco Industries Limited
HSE Award (Large Enterprises - Powerplant Sector) Bihar – M/s N.T.P.C. LIMITED, Barauni Thermal Power Plant Project
Safety Award (Medium Enterprises) Maharashtra – M/s Ellora EPC Pvt Ltd
Best Green Innovation Award – M/s Shreeniwas Innovations Pvt Ltd
Environment Award (Large Enterprises - Construction Sector) Gujarat – M/s AFCONS Infrastructure Limited (AFCONS), Ahmedabad Metro Elevated C1 2463 project, C1, Ph-2
Safety Award (Large Enterprises - Mining Sector) Odisha – M/s Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd
National Environment Award (Large Enterprises - Construction Sector) – M/s L&T Construction-RREC (Meerut Aligarh Gaziabad Road Project)
CSR Award (Large Enterprises - Powerplant Sector) Gujarat – M/s NTPC Kawas Gas Power Project
The following industry experts received the individual awards on the ceremony;
National EHS Excellence Award - Construction Realtors Sector– Mr. D.B.V.S.N RAJU (Corporate Head (HSE), MY Home Group)
National Excellence Award in Industrial Safety Technology & Business Strategies– Dr. Shyamohan Rajamohan (Head of Strategy – Sales, Marketing & Partnerships, Draeger Safety India Pvt. Ltd)
National Excellence Award in Safety - Pharmaceutical Sector– Mr. Venkata Subhash Babu Veluvath, CSP (Site Safety Manager at Dr. Reddy's Laboratories limited)
Best EHS Manager Award - Maharashtra – Mr. Nikhil Annaldewar (Senior Manager Safety, Godrej Properties Limited (Taj at the Trees Project))
National Excellence Award in HSE & Sustainability - Renewable Energy Sector– Mr. Vijay Anand (Head- HSE & Sustainability at Hero Future Energies Private Limited)
Best Safety Manager Award - Gujarat– Mr. Vaibhav Pansare (Chief SHE Officer Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail C6-Package)
National Excellence Award in Safety & Health - Construction Sector – Mr. Mohan Ramesh (Task Force Leader Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail C6-Package)
National HSE Excellence Award - Infra, Cement & Oil and Gas Sector – Mr. Asavadi Rajeswara Rao (Senior Manager HSSE Corporate, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd)
National ESG Leader Award – Mr. Gyanesh Pathak (Head – EHS & Sustainability, Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd (Times Group))
National HSE Excellence Award - Powerplant Sector – Mr. Digvijay Kumar (DGM (Safety) NTPC Barauni)
Best Environment & Sustainability (ESG) Manager Award Gujarat – Mr. Nisanth Thulasidas Madhavan
GSS International Safety Awards to be held at the UK Parliament House of Lords, London on 24 March 2023, will have total of 8 awards from 32 Industrial Sectors providing an opportunity for Companies from more than 40 countries, to win a recognition for their hard work and best practices in Environment Health Safety, CSR, Quality, ESG and Green initiatives. Global Leadership Awards for CMDs, and CEOs also will be conferred along with the International Safety Awards & ESG Conference 2023
193 Country Consortium, the business growth platform by GSS is organizing a power breakfast session, UK Investors Summit 2023, on 24 March 2023, at the UK Parliament House of Lords, London, will bring together leaders from several industrial sectors to facilitate networking and fostering business, and this international event will be the flagship event for setting up the business channelling for the local brands to the global market. This grand event will recognize and honour several companies from a diverse range of industry, in the international business awards ceremony. Mr. U S Aashin Director of 193 Counties Consortium Ltd UK will be the Program Director of UK Investors Summit 2023.
