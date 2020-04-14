A heartbreak beat: How artist Becoming Young channeled lost love to electro-pop perfection

Love has many glorious transformative effects. But what about the darker side of love; the times we fall for someone we shouldn’t? For singer-songwriter, Brandon Calano—also known as the urban-flavored electro pop artist, Becoming Young—love that stings spurred him to leave his hometown and descend into a painful but prolific period of writing. Today, he emerges with a body of songs brimming with intrigue, angst, and heartbreak—all the stuff of a thrilling drama.

“These songs are the way we communicated. I would write songs for her, and they opened up a lot of doors for me,” the Nashville-based artist details. “I’m grateful I met her and went on this journey. It still hurts, and I’m working on a whole other body of work about letting go.”

The romantic saga has been introduced with the sexy single, “High,” but the emotional spectrum of love and loss will be further explored on Becoming Young’s upcoming album. Several of the tracks will be produced by Ryan Hadlock (Vance Joy, the Lumineers, Phillip Phillips, Milo Greene, Brandi Carlile), and it is slated to be mixed by John O'Mahony (Matt Maeson, Coldplay, 21 Pilots, Vance Joy).

Becoming Young’s recently written body of work—the single “High,” an upcoming EP Feeling Single, and an album titled The Songs I Wrote You—are assured artistic offerings. These masterful releases showcase an artist who has found his voice. Brandon deftly fuses folk, pop, experimental, electro-pop, indie-pop, R&B, singer-songwriter narrative writing, and urban-pop. Becoming Young has garnered favorable comparisons to artists such as Two Feet, Dermot Kennedy, Khalid, NoMBe, Dennis Lloyd, and Beauville.

Becoming Young’s career highlights include winning Nashville’s esteemed True Music Room Top Writer Series; the pop single, "Trippin," accruing over a quarter-million streams on Spotify; and playing sold-out shows in Atlanta, Denver, Boulder, Portland, and Seattle. In addition, Brandon has been making waves in the industry, cultivating many powerful associations through working with Grammy-nominated producer Ryan Hadlock. Most recently, he is nurturing an association with Boulder, Colorado live-music legend, Chuck Morris, CEO of AEG Presents.

The single, “High,” is crucial in the narrative of Becoming Young’s new era. The song’s moody sensual spirit aesthetically points the way to Brandon’s future writing style.

The narrative in the song captures those first moments when Brandon met the girl that would become his love interest and change everything for him.

This romantic relationship rocketed Brandon through an ill-fated love trajectory where the timing just wasn’t right, but the feelings were seismic. The reverberations from the connection still course through him, even though he relocated from Boulder to Nashville for a fresh start. His struggle with love and heartbreak has spurred him to new creative heights, delivering a newfound boldness to his music career.

