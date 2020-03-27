Abhijit Kulkarni becomes first-ever Indian trader to win 'Excellence in Finance Leaders' award

The FiNext Awards and Conference is a hugely popular event; a gathering of fintech professionals and enthusiasts alike, to celebrate exceptional people (and companies) in the fintech space. The FiNext Conference Dubai 2020 edition was held on the 26th and 27th of February at the Le Meridien Hotel and Conference Centre in Dubai.

This year's FiNext Conference was highly anticipated amid much fanfare, and it was a great success. The awards ceremony was a time of celebration for several notable people and companies, particularly global forex trading company Wealth Planet Limited. The company's CEO Abhijit Kulkarni bagged the Excellence in Finance Leaders award, becoming the first ever Indian forex trader to receive the award.

The FiNext Awards & Conference "provides a platform for the global Finance and Technology sector, allowing the BFSI sector, start-ups, SMEs, incumbent tech providers, investors, financial institutions and other stakeholders to connect and interact under one roof." The awards are presented to people and organizations who do outstanding work in the field of fintech. This is done to celebrate landmark achievements and recognize their tireless endeavours in contributing to the advancement of the fintech sector.

Abhijit Kulkarni is an internationally recognized forex trader and institutional fund manager. A servant leader, he has successfully mentored hundreds of students, taking them from absolute beginners to top-level trading professionals. Till date, he has enrolled more than six hundred mentees from all over the world.

Founded in 2016, Wealth Planet is an established trading company providing investment consultancy and education in international financial markets. It's widely known for its unique approach to investment: 100% loss-protected managed account services for clients with consistent profits. Their trading platform is fully transparent, allowing investors to have a full, 360-degree view of their investments' performance.

Presently, the company provides low-risk fund management for over 8000 retail and institutional investors from 49 countries around the world.

According to Abhijit, the main focus of Wealth Planet is financial excellence and education. Therefore, getting this award means a lot to the company, as it is one of the most prestigious awards in the financial markets industry.

Unable to contain his excitement at winning the award, he said "This is no doubt a massive win for me, however it's not only for me but also for my amazing team. I wouldn't be where I am today if not for their dedication and unwavering support to our success as a group—day in, day out. Hopefully, this is the first of many groundbreaking achievements together as a team."

