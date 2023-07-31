AU ivy: Your search for a flagship ultra HNI banking program ends here

Entrepreneurs, innovators and start-ups are driving India’s growth story across urban and rural geographies, and what is more pronounced than ever is that today’s affluent Indian is willing to indulge in luxury. Be it a high-priced holiday, gastronomical extravaganzas, or sprawling residences and farmhouses, they are ready to splurge like never before. A Bain & Company report shows how the luxury segment in India is slated to expand by 3.5x its current size, to touch $200 Bn by 2030, fueled by a growing demographic of UHNWIs with net assets of $30 Mn or more. As per Credit Suisse, the number of India’s millionaires is slated to grow by 105%, just about doubling from 7.9 lakh to 16.3 lakh by 2026.
All signs indicate a staggering demographic growth of India's privileged segment that is actively seeking tailored products and services to match a discerning taste that is becoming synonymous with a global, sophisticated lifestyle. So, while we see a growing number of international luxury labels like Valentino and Balenciaga making a beeline for the country’s premier high streets and malls, we also see banks like AU Small Finance Bank, a leader in the banking industry and India’s largest Small Finance Bank, catering to the growing aspirations of the segment. With the launch of AU ivy
, an ultra-premium banking program designed exclusively for India’s growing affluent class, AU Small Finance Bank addresses the demand for premium experiences and exclusive offerings that align with the distinct tastes and preferences of this customer segment.
AU ivy is a testament to AU Small Finance Bank's commitment to understanding the evolving needs of the growing Ultra HNI segment in India. Focusing on delivering world-class privileges and seamless banking experience, AU ivy caters to the distinct requirements of this segment with an elegantly-crafted metal card, powered by the premium Visa Infinite platform, providing best-in-class lifestyle & experiential benefits. The AU ivy Debit Card is a 3-cards-in-1 card. With a Debit Card that comes with zero cross-currency mark-up on foreign transactions, and complimentary lounge access loaded on the Card itself, one need not carry additional travel cards or priority pass.
What’s more? Focused on delivering world class banking services, through its digital; physical and video banking channels, AU ivy further offers investment & insurance advisory through experienced Senior Investment Counsellors. King-sized Travel Experiences
The pandemic has fueled a passion for travel, especially experiential travel amongst the affluent segment. The AU ivy program appreciates this and offers exclusive privileges on luxury hotels and premium experiences within the country. Along with benefits like zero cross-currency mark-up on international transactions and complimentary access to international and domestic airport lounges, it is an ideal travel buddy for all escapades.
AU ivy members are also privy to a red-carpet welcome at the Taj Group of Hotels, with a complimentary TAJ Epicure Privileged Membership, curated exclusively for AU ivy customers, entitling them to exclusive benefits, including complimentary stays, spa treatments, and dining discounts. Culinary Indulgences to the Heart's Content
Customers can experience gastronomical treats thanks to VIP access and guaranteed 25% or higher discount across 2,000+ premium restaurants across India and Dubai, with a complimentary EazyDiner Prime membership. Additionally, the Bank’s tie-ups across international restaurants offer global culinary experiences at select international restaurants.Up the Entertainment Quotient
AU ivy customers get 96 complimentary tickets on BookMyShow across movies and events each year, allowing them to indulge in entertainment, plays and experiences. Complimentary golf lessons to perfect that swing add to the allure. Along with special moments and cultural experiences, patrons also get to stay abreast on the knowledge quotient with complimentary annual digital subscription of incisive publications like Livemint & The Wall Street Journal.Privileged Family Banking
AU ivy customers enjoy preferential pricing across banking products, two free lockers per group and no annual maintenance charges for their Demat Accounts. Plus, an exclusive cashback program offering 1% cashback on spends every month, making every transaction a rewarding experience.
AU ivy marks a paradigm shift in premium banking, addressing the evolving needs of India's elite with unparalleled privileges, seamless digital & video banking experiences, as well as a touch of grandeur. As the country's affluent segment seeks tailored financial solutions that cater to their lifestyle needs, AU ivy stands ready to redefine luxury banking in India, delivering a seamless blend of exclusivity and convenience. With this premium banking program, AU Small Finance Bank demonstrates its unwavering commitment to providing exceptional financial services, setting new standards in the world of high-end banking.
