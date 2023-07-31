The Savannah Way to Route 66, here are world's best winding ways for an epic road trip

T

1. The Savannah Way, Australia

2. The Grand Circle, United States

3. Route 66, United States

4. The Atlas Mountains, Morocco

5. The Sahara Loop, Morocco to Mauritania

he world's best road trip locations offer unparalleled adventure and discovery. From rugged coastlines and majestic mountains to tranquil forests and expansive deserts, these destinations take road trippers through awe-inspiring landscapes. To identify these top-notch road trip destinations, CarMats.co.uk devised a ranking system that considered crucial factors such as sunlight hours, light pollution levels, national parks, average summer temperatures, annual rainfall, and the estimated number of days required to complete each drive based on the road's length. Here are the top five popular highway destinations based on the analysis.The Savannah Way is a 3,700-kilometer journey that forges an unforgettable link between the tropical haven of Cairns in Queensland and the historic charm of Broome in Western Australia. Travellers embarking on this epic road trip are destined to encounter a myriad of breathtaking natural wonders that unfold amidst the lush tapestry of tropical savannahs. The name of the route pays homage to the expansive savannah grasslands and untamed tropical wilderness that beckon adventurers to ride through.The Grand Circle Road Trip is one of the United States' most captivating journeys that, for the most part, is through the breathtaking landscapes of Utah. Explorers are granted the opportunity to immerse themselves in the splendour of nature's grandeur as they traverse iconic destinations like Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks, the majestic Arches and Canyonlands National Parks, the legendary Grand Canyon National Park, and the enchanting Capitol Reef National Park. The route also covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado.Route 66, also known as the Mother Road, is one of the most iconic highway destinations. It covers approximately 3,940 kilometres that stretch from Chicago, Illinois, to Santa Monica, California. Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California are the eight states it passes through, where travellers can explore a diverse range of landscapes and some of the United States' iconic landmarks.The Atlas Mountains of Morocco are a mesmerizing tapestry of natural beauty, boasting lush valleys nestled between majestic snow-capped peaks. This grand mountain range serves as a breathtaking barrier between the country's coast and the expanse of the Sahara Desert. These mountains are also home to many traditional Berber villages, where the indigenous Berber people have preserved their unique cultural heritage.The Sahara Loop stands as an exhilarating and adventurous road trip route where travellers can expect an unforgettable journey from Morocco to Mauritania. The road trip usually commences from the stunning city of Marrakech, where explorers can take in the vibrant markets and historical landmarks. The route also leads drivers through the enchanting Draa Valley.