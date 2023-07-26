Top 5 of the safest countries in the world for your next adventure

Iceland. Image Credit: Shutterstock I
f you are looking for a holiday destination that is peaceful and safe, consider visiting one of the world's safest countries ranked
by the 2023 Global Peace Index. These countries excel in areas such as political stability and low crime rates. From picturesque landscapes to cultural richness, there is something for everyone to explore in these destinations. Here are the top five safest countries to explore on your next adventure getaway.
Iceland
Iceland proudly reigns as the epitome of safety, according to the list. Renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty, this Nordic gem boasts everything from majestic glaciers to enchanting caves. Adventure seekers have plenty of choices when it comes to outdoor activities, from embarking on exhilarating hikes to indulging in the thrill of horseback riding. However, the awe-inspiring spectacle of the Northern Lights truly steals the hearts of millions. The best times to witness this mesmerising phenomenon at its finest are between the months of September and April.Denmark. Image Credit: Shutterstock
Denmark
Discover the captivating wonders that Denmark holds within its diverse landscapes and breathtaking natural vistas. There are many beautiful places to explore, like Thy National Park, where you can spot local wildlife, like red deer and eagles, as you immerse yourself in the splendour of nature. There are also the white cliffs of Møn, where you can witness the grandeur of high chalk cliffs and spectacular flora and fauna.Also read: Top 10 wealthiest cities in the world: From New York to SydneyIreland. Image Credit: Shutterstock
Ireland
Ireland is steeped in unparalleled history and brimming with remarkable landmarks. Delve into the past as you explore legendary castles and awe-inspiring Neolithic monuments that are part of the nation's rich heritage. Elevate your adventure by trekking through the majestic Mourne Mountains or embrace the thrill of water-based activities along the country's picturesque coastlines, offering an exhilarating experience amidst stunning vistas.Also read: Airbnb's 10 most wish-listed properties for 2023New Zealand. Image Credit: Shutterstock
New Zealand
New Zealand is an incredible country filled with untamed wilderness, rich culture, and much more. For thrill-seekers, the country's diverse landscapes provide an ideal playground for adrenaline-pumping activities. New Zealand's breathtaking national parks and nature reserves offer tranquil hikes through ancient forests for those seeking a serene escape.Also read: From Eiffel Tower to Halaszbastya, the top 5 landmarks with the best views in the worldAustria. Image Credit: Shutterstock
Austria
Austria has an exceptional rail network and well-connected buses, making exploring the country easy. There is something for every type of traveller, whether you are seeking bustling urban scenes or solace in nature. Nature enthusiasts can revel in various outdoor activities, such as conquering mountain summits.
Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.