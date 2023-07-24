From Eiffel Tower to Halaszbastya, the top 5 landmarks with the best views in the world

Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. Image credit: Shutterstock.T
he world's most renowned landmarks stand as architectural marvels, crafted with exceptional precision from their inception. Beyond their impeccable design, they provide an unrivalled visual experience that captivates visitors. Analysis of TripAdvisor reviews by the experts at Buildworld
has unveiled a selection of the globe's most iconic structures that offer the most magnificent views in every country on Earth. Here are the top five to add to your travel bucket list.
1. Eiffel Tower | Paris, France
The Eiffel Tower, a globally renowned icon, has been a magnet for millions of visitors to the charming French capital Paris. It was unveiled in 1889. This famous landmark offers 360-degree views of the beautiful Parisian skyline and other attractions along the banks of the River Seine. Visitors can gaze upon the magnificent panorama of the City of Lights from its observation decks.Empire State Building in New York City, United States. Image credit: Shutterstock.
2. Empire State Building | New York City, United States
New York's Empire State Building was constructed in 1931. It features an Art Deco architectural style that was characteristic of its time. At its inauguration, it was deemed the world's tallest skyscraper—until 1971, when the World Trade Centre was constructed. The building's observation decks are currently housed on floors 86 and 102. It is a major attraction for millions of visitors annually.
3. Basilique Du Sacre-Coeur De Montma¬Rtre | Paris, France
The Basilica sits atop Butte-Montmartre, a majestic 130-meter-high hill in northern Paris. It was meticulously designed by French architect Paul Abadie, known for restoring Notre Dame, and completed in 1914. This masterpiece offers visitors a stunning panoramic vista of the enchanting Paris skyline below.
4. Top Of The Rock | New York City, United States
The "Top of the Rock" is positioned on the 70th floor of the renowned Art Deco masterpiece, 30 Rockefeller Plaza. This observation deck offers views that rival even those of the Empire State Building due to its proximity to Central Park. The building is responsible for the famous "Lunch atop a Skyscraper" photograph, which captures 11 ironworkers taking a break, suspended 260 meters above Manhattan at the time of its construction.
5. Halaszbastya | Budapest, Hungary
Halaszbastya, also known as Fisherman's Bastion, stands proudly as one of Budapest's iconic landmarks. Even though the Austro-Hungarian Empire completed the structure in 1851, its original walls date back to the 1700s. It has been designated a World Heritage Site due to its cultural and historical significance. Visitors can get stunning views of Budapest's historic buildings and the River Danube from its terrace.
