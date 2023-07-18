The world's 5 best vineyards for 2023: From Catena Zapata to Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte

Catena Zapata, Mendoza, Argentina. Image credit: ShutterstockT
he recently released
World's Best Vineyard's 2023 list reveals the top 50 wine tourism destinations across the globe. The list, compiled by over 500 leading international wine and travel experts, showcases the diversity and experience offered by these wineries. Here are the top five vineyards from the list for wine connoisseurs and enthusiasts to explore.
1. Catena Zapata, Mendoza, Argentina
Catena Zapata in Mendoza, Argentina, is a pyramid-shaped winery that was founded in 1902 by an Italian named Nicola Catena. Among the tours the estate presents are the 'Family is Everything' tour, which traces the family's evolution in winemaking through the years, and the 'Wine and Music' tour, which offers a multi-sensory experience that brings the wines to life in unique ways. The vineyard cultivates Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and a range of native grape varieties.
2. Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, Rioja, Spain
Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal, located in Rioja, Spain, is over 160 years old and is renowned for its exceptional wines. Each wine is carefully designed to be original and refreshing. For instance, their red wines are predominantly made from the signature Tempranillo grape. The winery is also home to the Hotel Marqués de Riscal, a unique structure designed by architect Frank Gehry. The building's twisted aluminium ribbons, in purple, gold, and silver hues, reflect the colours of the wines and bottles produced in the bodega below.
3. VIK, Cachapoal Valley, Chile
VIK is one of the world's most unique wineries in Chile's Millahue Valley, which combines wine, architecture, landscape, and luxury. Architect Smiljan Radic designed the state-of-the-art winery that is seamlessly integrated with the untamed pristine natural environment. The property also features a wine spa and an infinity pool. There is something for everyone to explore, from exploring the vineyards on horseback or by bike to participating in cooking or yoga classes.
4. Creation Walker Bay, South Africa
Hemel-en-Aarde, which translates to ‘heaven and earth’, is a captivating wine region located a few hours down the coast from Cape Town, South Africa. This picturesque spot is known for its cool climate, which is great for producing refined Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs. Swiss winemaker JC Martin and his South African wife Carolyn founded Creation Walker Bay
in the region, with the first harvest in 2006. The wines showcase the true essence of the region.
5.Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Bordeaux, France
The Château Smith Haut Lafitte is a prestigious winery in Bordeaux, France. This historic estate has a rich heritage dating back to the 14th century. It is well-known for producing exceptional wines that reflect the complexity and elegance of the region. Red and white blends are produced using the seven Bordeaux grape varieties that are farmed using biodynamic principles.
