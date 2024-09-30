Bespoke luxury: How Range Rover is leveraging customization in the ultra-luxury market





Range Rover, through its SV Bespoke division, is focusing on high levels of customization and exclusivity to appeal to the worldâ€™s most discerning clients. The introduction of this limited edition that is exquisitely curated for India, showcases how bespoke luxury is not just a trend for Range Roverâ€”itâ€™s a strategy for differentiation.In an era where affluence is often tied to individuality, customization has become a key differentiator in the luxury auto market. Buyers at the top end of the spectrum are no longer content with off-the-shelf vehicles, no matter how luxurious. They want cars that reflect their unique personalities, tastes and lifestyles. This is where SV Bespoke, Range Roversâ€™ in-house customization division, comes into play. By offering highly tailored options, SV Bespoke enables clients to create vehicles that are as unique as they areâ€”whether thatâ€™s through selecting bespoke paint, exclusive materials, personalising interior details, or as seen in the Ranthambore Edition, commemorating cultural or environmental icons. Clients who engage in the bespoke process are more emotionally invested in their vehicles, seeing them as personal extensions of themselves rather than just another high-end purchase. With features like the SV Signature Suite, which offers rear passengers a luxury experience on par with private jets, and bespoke materials such as semi-aniline leather and hand-crafted veneers, Range Rover is aiming to deliver more than just a luxury SUVâ€”itâ€™s offering a mobile sanctuary, customised to the precise desires of its owner.The Ranthambore Edition, limited to just 12 units, is a prime example of how exclusivity can drive desirability. In a cluttered market where even luxury SUVs are becoming commonplace, offering something that is inherent, rarity adds significant value. The colouring of this Edition has been carefully selected to represent the warm and yet dramatic tones of its inspiration â€“ the tiger. Taken from the notable heritage palette, this colour will not be seen on any Range Rover again in India.In todayâ€™s market, exclusivity and customisation have become table stakes for any brand looking to compete at the top of the luxury pyramid. Range Rover, through its SV Bespoke division, has been able to leverage these elements to create a distinctive identity within the crowded ultra-luxury SUV space. Â The bespoke approach is not just a way to enhance the productâ€”it also significantly enhances the brandâ€™s value and positioning in the ultra-luxury segment. By offering unique, limited-run vehicles that speak directly to the identities and values of its clients, Range Rover is setting new standards for what modern luxury can be. By doing this, the brand is able to attract connoisseurs looking out for limited masterpieces.With Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, Range Rover has committed to contribute towards the wildlife conservation by donating an amount of â‚¹ 1.2cr to the Wildlife Conservation Trust. Though conservation efforts, such as those tied to the Ranthambore Edition, underscore Range Roverâ€™s commitment to social responsibility, itâ€™s clear that customisation is the brandâ€™s true competitive edge.