Former Meta south partnerships lead Jinu Ben joins CDA Academy's creators & marketers school

In a major move towards shaping the world-class creators, marketers, and entrepreneurs, Jinu Ben, former South Partnerships Lead at Meta, joins CDA Academy’s, Creators & Marketers School as Co-founder and Chief Strategic Partnerships Officer.

With over 20 years of experience in the media industry and content creation, including 8.5 years of impactful experience at Meta, Jinu brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. His move aligns with the mission to build a global talent hub for next-gen creators, marketers, and entrepreneurial strategists, right from the heart of India’s first UNESCO City of Literature, Calicut.

In 2019, CDA Academy began as an agency-based digital marketing academy in Kerala. With six years of experience and over 2,500 trained learners, the academy is now taking its biggest leap yet with the Creators & Marketers School.

Backed by a strong legacy of excellence, CDA Academy is also recognized for its unique, agency-oriented workplace training model, unmatched placement records, and alumni who have been placed across leading MNCs, Advertising Agencies, e-commerce & EdTech Companies.

Advanced Marketing Manager & Entrepreneurship (AMME)