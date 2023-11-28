GIVA award winners of ICWF 2023 inspire excellence and set benchmarks

Once again, the much-revered Indian Celebration and Wedding Fraternity (ICWF) Awards Ceremony celebrated excellence within the event management and wedding planning industry. As the biggest, most impactful, and highly sought after wedding fraternity convention in Asia, the three-day event brought together the brightest minds and thought-leaders of talents in the wedding industry from all around the world.In its 11th year running, ICWF continued host wedding industry stakeholders - pioneers, leaders, industry heavyweights and promising new entrants from across the globe, enabling them to build synergy as a fraternity, forge meaningful connections, reigniting old acquaintances and, most importantly, celebrate the success of talented frontrunners from the industry. Forbes India caught up with three GIVA award winners, who have set new benchmarks.The Wedding Factory was honored with the prestigious GIVA award, a testament to their dedication to excellence. Truly a dream weaving enterprise, ‘The Wedding Factory’ specializes in transforming special occasions into enchanting memories. From weddings and anniversaries to baby showers and corporate events, their portfolio spans a wide spectrum. Bobby Elanjical, the Managing Partner, expressed his pride in this recognition. He stressed the growing importance of customization and innovation in the thriving Indian wedding industry, acknowledging ICWF as a remarkable platform that celebrates and promotes excellence within the wedding fraternity.Touchwood Entertainment, a powerhouse in the events management industry with comprehensive services that range from event planning to marketing, production, legal support, and artist management, has consistently achieved success at the ICWF Awards. Having bagged an impressive 11 awards, Vijay Arora, the Director of Touchwood Entertainment, expressed pride in his dedicated team and highlighted the importance of participating in events like ICWF, providing learning opportunities and valuable industry interactions. He likened the GIVA awards to the Oscars of the event management industry, emphasizing their significance in helping participants forge lasting industry relationships.The Global Design Co. is on a mission to showcase Indian cultural values on the global stage through events and weddings, with their creative vision and in-house resources. Sunny Chotwani, the Managing Director of The Global Design Co., expressed immense pride in winning the GIVA awards by ICWF. While he likened the prestigious GIVA award to the Oscars of the wedding industry, his colleague Saurabh Walwani compared them to the IIFAs of Bollywood. The GIVA award winners at ICWF 2023 emphasize that in the world of event management and wedding planning, excellence, innovation, and a commitment to creating unforgettable moments are the keys to success.