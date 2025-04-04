How Akshay Ashok Jadhav built a global network that shaped web 3 in south east asia

Akshay's journey exemplifies the fusion of technical proficiency, disciplined execution and strategic networking
Akshay Ashok Jadhav has firmly established himself as a prominent entrepreneur and virtual asset expert, recognised globally for his strategic contributions to the blockchain and web 3 industry. Originating from Mumbai, India, Akshay’s journey exemplifies the fusion of technical proficiency, disciplined execution, and strategic networking that defines successful entrepreneurship in the digital economy.
His initial venture into the virtual asset market dates back to 2011, when his curiosity led him to acquire his first Bitcoin. This early exposure evolved into professional engagement after completing his bachelor’s degree. Akshay pursued further education internationally, earning two master’s degrees—one in Toronto, Canada, and another in Russia. During his time in Russia, Akshay worked at Yandex, one of the largest search companies globally, gaining significant insights into large-scale tech infrastructures and further solidifying his expertise in blockchain technologies.
Akshay gained early recognition through insightful articles published in international scientific journals, positioning himself as an authoritative voice on blockchain technology. His subsequent move into the virtual investments industry was strategically informed by valuable professional experiences across multinational corporations within the SaaS, AI, and blockchain sectors.
Leveraging his extensive expertise, Akshay ascended rapidly into leadership roles, eventually serving as the head of CIS region at one of the largest global crypto exchanges. He also notably served as the Head of South East Asia at one of the top centralized crypto exchanges (CEX), further expanding his global influence and regional impact. His adeptness in trading strategies, market analysis, and operational leadership significantly elevated trading volumes and enhanced market positioning, providing critical strategic guidance to exchanges and web 3 projects.
Akshay’s core strength lies in his extensive network of industry leaders, key opinion leaders (KOLs), traders, and Web3 founders, cultivated through consistent industry engagement and successful collaborations. This robust network has allowed him to mentor and advise various Web3 startups, effectively driving token listings, growth strategies, and expanding their market presence.
In addition to strategic business activities, Akshay actively promotes crypto education through his influential platform, ACD (Aakshaay Crypto Dada), delivering targeted insights into market trends, technical analyses, and blockchain fundamentals. His content channels on YouTube and Instagram cater to a global audience, from novice investors to seasoned traders, amplifying his brand’s reach and reinforcing his authority in the industry.
Akshay’s vision is to leverage his extensive expertise and professional network to accelerate global adoption of crypto and Web 3 technologies, highlighting their potential as powerful tools for financial independence and cross-sector innovation.
Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.
