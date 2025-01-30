How this scientist-led beauty brand has elevated the standards of Indian skincare

Dubai (UAE), January 27, 2025: Forttuna Global Excellence Awards â€“ 2024 Global Edition honoured Dr. Rahul Chaudhary, from India, for his contribution to the fashion and beauty industry. The event occurred on 6th December 2024 at Queen Elizabeth II, Dubai, where Dr. Chaudharyâ€™s achievements were celebrated among other business leaders.

Dr. Rahul Chaudhary, a Ph.D. in Pharma from Germany, has revolutionized the Indian skincare industry with his innovative and sustainable approach. As the founder of The Formularx, an eco-conscious dermo-cosmetic skincare brand, his journey exemplifies resilience and quality.

The team at Forttuna Awards sat down with Dr. Rahul Chaudhary for a Q&A to delve into his entrepreneurial journey.

Q: Can you provide some background on your organization, The Formularx, and its key achievements?

Founded by me and my wife, Dr. Satobhisha Mukherjee, The Formularx is a renowned Indian dermo-cosmetic skincare brand known for creating the category of skin barrier fortifying products in the Indian beauty market. Our barrier-fortifying ceramide moisturizers have set a new standard in the beauty industry, helping us gain market share and establish The Formularx as a leader in quality and innovation.