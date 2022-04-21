Implementing digital transformation to provide the perfect solution for Revenue Cycle Management in healthcare

Respond to client contract modifications, technology infrastructure, quick and temporary fixes during the initial days of lockdown.

The company delivers an integrated platform of best-in-class health information management, Revenue Cycle Management, patient contact, risk adjustment, and quality solutions that leverage technology and global delivery capabilities to accelerate revenue, contain costs, and increase compliance. GeBBS has an impressive track record of leveraging global delivery capabilities to deliver market-leading Revenue Cycle Management and Health Information Management solutions to its healthcare clients. In conversation with Milind Godbole (MG), CEO and Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions we try to decode the company’s offerings in detail.GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is one of the fastest-growing companies in the healthcare industry. Given my entrepreneurial mindset and a proven track record of turnarounds, I have been helping businesses transition out of challenging situations and helping businesses in expanding beyond their current platforms by using technology as an enabler. With GeBBS I have been making strategic changes and meeting the short-term and long - term objectives of the company. I have previously held positions in Technology, Global Projects, Transitions, US-based Business Development and Relationship Management and as a Chief Operating Officer. When I joined GeBBS in 2013 the company revenue was $ 13 M with 2700 employees. With loads of forward thinking and with one enterprise - one culture – one objective mindset we grew the organization to 12000 employees and $ 130M in revenue.GeBBS Healthcare Solutions today has ranked in Modern Healthcare’s Top 20 Largest RCM Firms, has achieved Black Book Market Research’s Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000’s fastest growing private companies in the U.S. and is also a star performer in the Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management business process services. We are a zero - debt company. We have probably the highest EBITDA across the competitors, in the mid - 20s for the last 4 - 5 years. The following achievements in recent years reinforce that GeBBS is delivering real solutions to long - standing problems in the Healthcare Industry:• Flat and nimble organization structure.• Focused attention at all levels from CEO to Associate.• Flex - Source Delivery Model.• Technology - enabled Platform Company.• Full - life cycle solution offerings.• Client - focused workforce.• Proactive investment in customer relationships.• The right mix of domain and technical expertise.We are completely geared to cater to the client's growthThe global economic and technological ecosystem is evolving at a much faster rate than it has ever done before. Keeping this in mind, innovation has always been at the heart of our growth at GeBBS. Our aim is to design systems and processes that can identify, assess and develop technology - based opportunities thus creating productivity gain – both for GeBBS as well as the client partner contracting these services – that can then be channeled to fuel innovation. We have given shape to numerous programs like Best Practice Sharing, GeBBS Innovation Council etc. Under these forums several automation tools were created like iCode suite of technology, iCW, iAR, iCAR, Machine learning and NLP and iDecision tree which had a global impact on our businesses. This in turn led to client satisfaction and expansion of GeBBS within Mumbai, Aurangabad, Hyderabad & Manila. We at GeBBS are ready to blaze our trail towards automation, innovation, and transformation to be the solution that cuts through system complexity to lead on a path that delivers more value.The goal of GeBBS Innovation Council’s (GIC) is to provide a platform & recognize employees whose projects have an impact on people, systems and processes in the organization, as well as to groom the employees on their leadership skills, create entrepreneurs and encourage their continuous development. Members of the council work on projects with a business impact, commitment & client centricity.We have also initiated the Robotic Process Automation (RPA), LMS, KMS & eLearning systems in the organization. The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a computer coded program that performs repetitive rule - based tasks, cross functional and cross application macros. RPA tool can log in to any application, connect to system APIs, copy and paste data, move files to folders, read and write to the database, open email attachments, scrap data from the web, make calculations, extract structured data from documents and follow rules. With the implementation of an RPA tool, we were able to save 60% of FTE costs, 50% of execution time, 100% accuracy and achieve a high proficiency level for our RCM clients.Our long term strategy for the company is to delve deeper into tomorrow’s talent and aggressively hire people for level 5 leadership positions. We want to develop products and services, as well as a roadmap and disruptive business deals that will triple the revenue growth in the next 3 - 4 years. We intend to focus on both organic and inorganic growth, which will be driven by adding value and insights to our clients on a continuous basis.GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding and medical billing outsourcing, including being named one of Modern Healthcare’s Top 20 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research’s Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000’s fastest growing private companies in the U.S. and is also a star performer in the Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management business process services. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.comGeBBS, like many other organizations, was unprepared to deliver work from home. Finally, we came up with the 3R mechanism to fight with business impact - Respond, Recover and Renew. We had to: