Nepa Rudraksha appoints Ajay Devgn as brand ambassador, eyes global leadership in spiritual industry

In a move that blends celebrity power with cultural authenticity, Nepa Rudraksha, the world’s leading Rudraksha brand, has announced the appointment of actor Ajay Devgn as its global brand ambassador. Known for his spiritual devotion to Lord Shiva, Devgn's alignment with the brand reflects Nepa Rudraksha’s positioning as a values-driven spiritual company built on legacy and trust.

Founded in 1973, Nepa Rudraksha has built a strong reputation over five decades as the most reliable source of genuine Nepali Rudraksha beads. Operating in over 100 countries, including India, the United States, the UK, Australia, and Singapore, the company has served millions of customers across spiritual and wellness segments.

Nepa Rudraksha has institutionalized quality with its AAA Standard™—offering lifetime authenticity guarantees, IRL X-ray certification, and quality control under ISO 9001:2005. The beads are sourced exclusively from Nepal’s sacred Arun Valley, considered the original home of Rudraksha trees as per ancient Hindu texts.

Nepa was founded by Mr. Balaram Khatiwada, a priest at Pashupatinath, whose unwavering commitment to authenticity and Vedic knowledge laid the foundation for the brand. These values were further strengthened when Mr. Mukunda Khatiwada, the current Chairman, took Nepa online, ushering in a new era of global accessibility without compromising on tradition. Today, these same principles continue to guide the company’s vision and voice.