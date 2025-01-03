NGO Act Humane aims to empower communities with a vision for social change and impact

1. What inspired you to start your NGO, and what was the driving force behind your decision to focus on this cause?

From a young age, I have been deeply compassionate and driven to make a difference. During my college years, I dedicated much of my time to volunteering with NGOs, teaching children from underprivileged communities, and supporting those in need. These experiences gave me a profound understanding of the challenges faced by marginalized groups.

Being a member of the differently-abled community myself, I have personally experienced the hardships vulnerable sections of society endure. This connection reinforced my empathy and determination to address these issues meaningfully. I recognized the need to bridge the gaps by doing awareness campaigns in healthcare, education, and opportunities for growth that persist in our society.

My unwavering belief is that every individual, especially from vulnerable backgrounds, has the right to resources and opportunities for holistic development. This conviction drives my mission to create a more inclusive society where no one is left behind.