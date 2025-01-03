NGO Act Humane aims to empower communities with a vision for social change and impact

Transforming lives through awareness & action
1. What inspired you to start your NGO, and what was the driving force behind your decision to focus on this cause?
From a young age, I have been deeply compassionate and driven to make a difference. During my college years, I dedicated much of my time to volunteering with NGOs, teaching children from underprivileged communities, and supporting those in need. These experiences gave me a profound understanding of the challenges faced by marginalized groups.
Being a member of the differently-abled community myself, I have personally experienced the hardships vulnerable sections of society endure. This connection reinforced my empathy and determination to address these issues meaningfully. I recognized the need to bridge the gaps by doing awareness campaigns in healthcare, education, and opportunities for growth that persist in our society.
My unwavering belief is that every individual, especially from vulnerable backgrounds, has the right to resources and opportunities for holistic development. This conviction drives my mission to create a more inclusive society where no one is left behind.
2. Can you share some of the biggest challenges you faced in the early stages of establishing your NGO, and how did you overcome them?
Initially, one of the toughest challenges was identifying and reaching the right people who genuinely needed help. Securing funding, building trust and credibility, navigating legal and administrative requirements, and assembling a dedicated team were also significant hurdles.
Overcoming these required relentless effort and strategic action. I focused on clearly communicating our vision and mission to potential donors, building trust through transparency and small-scale pilot projects that demonstrated tangible results. For legal and administrative challenges, I sought guidance from professionals specializing in nonprofit law to ensure smooth operations.
Through perseverance and belief in our cause, we turned obstacles into opportunities, laying a strong foundation for the NGO’s success.
3. What impact has your NGO had on the community so far, and are there any particular success stories that stand out to you?
Our NGO, Act Humane, has created a significant impact, reflected in both numbers and life-changing outcomes. Here are key highlights:
These initiatives highlight our commitment to creating lasting change and empowering communities.
4. What role do you believe women play in the social sector, and how does your NGO empower women in particular?
Women are essential in the social sector, serving as leaders and change-makers. They drive grassroots movements, foster entrepreneurship, and mentor others, addressing critical issues like education and economic empowerment. At our NGO, we empower women through initiatives such as:
Case highlights include donating sewing machines and training rural women in Himachal, empowering them to earn livelihoods. We also collaborate with NGOs focused on women’s welfare to amplify our impact.
5. How do you manage to keep your passion and motivation high, especially when facing setbacks or difficult situations?
To stay motivated, I revisit the core mission of my journey, which rekindles my passion and resolve. Breaking large tasks into manageable steps helps me focus on progress rather than feeling overwhelmed. I lean on a supportive network of mentors, colleagues, and volunteers for encouragement and shared insights. Viewing setbacks as opportunities to learn allows me to adapt and grow stronger. Flexibility and fresh perspectives keep me resilient, ensuring I remain committed to making a difference despite challenges.
6. What are some of the key initiatives or programs that your NGO focuses on, and how do they address the most pressing issues in your community?
Act Humane addresses pressing community issues through initiatives such as:
These holistic programs ensure sustainable impact in underserved communities.
7. How do you balance the operational aspects of running an NGO with your personal life, and what advice do you have for other social entrepreneurs?
Balancing work and personal life is challenging but essential. Strategies include:
For social entrepreneurs, self-care is crucial. A healthy balance ensures sustainability and long-term impact.
8. What is your future’s plan for the NGO? Are there any new projects or collaborations you are excited about?
Our future plans include expanding reach and impact through initiatives such as:
These projects aim to empower vulnerable groups and drive sustainable change, furthering our mission of inclusivity and equality.
Connect with us
Website: https://acthumane.in/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/acthumaneindia/
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.