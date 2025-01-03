Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  NGO Act Humane aims to empower communities with a vision for social change and impact

Transforming lives through awareness & action

Published: Jan 3, 2025 11:23:42 AM IST
Updated: Jan 3, 2025 05:26:12 PM IST

Harleen Kaur, Founder, NGO Act Humane, Financial Director, Jujhar Group.Harleen Kaur, Founder, NGO Act Humane, Financial Director, Jujhar Group.

1. What inspired you to start your NGO, and what was the driving force behind your decision to focus on this cause?

From a young age, I have been deeply compassionate and driven to make a difference. During my college years, I dedicated much of my time to volunteering with NGOs, teaching children from underprivileged communities, and supporting those in need. These experiences gave me a profound understanding of the challenges faced by marginalized groups.

Being a member of the differently-abled community myself, I have personally experienced the hardships vulnerable sections of society endure. This connection reinforced my empathy and determination to address these issues meaningfully. I recognized the need to bridge the gaps by doing awareness campaigns in healthcare, education, and opportunities for growth that persist in our society.

My unwavering belief is that every individual, especially from vulnerable backgrounds, has the right to resources and opportunities for holistic development. This conviction drives my mission to create a more inclusive society where no one is left behind.

Act Humane NGO Events/ Avtivities/ Camps Act Humane NGO Events/ Avtivities/ Camps

2. Can you share some of the biggest challenges you faced in the early stages of establishing your NGO, and how did you overcome them?

Initially, one of the toughest challenges was identifying and reaching the right people who genuinely needed help. Securing funding, building trust and credibility, navigating legal and administrative requirements, and assembling a dedicated team were also significant hurdles.

Overcoming these required relentless effort and strategic action. I focused on clearly communicating our vision and mission to potential donors, building trust through transparency and small-scale pilot projects that demonstrated tangible results. For legal and administrative challenges, I sought guidance from professionals specializing in nonprofit law to ensure smooth operations.

Through perseverance and belief in our cause, we turned obstacles into opportunities, laying a strong foundation for the NGO’s success.

3. What impact has your NGO had on the community so far, and are there any particular success stories that stand out to you?

Our NGO, Act Humane, has created a significant impact, reflected in both numbers and life-changing outcomes. Here are key highlights:

  • Differently Abled: We organized 46 Disability Certificate Camps, enabling nearly 595 individuals to secure certificates and 1,520 individuals are secured with pensions. Notable success stories include providing sports wheelchairs to para-athletes like Shubham Wadhwa and a physically disabled couple, Ashwini and Shabana, empowering them to compete internationally.
  • Health & Medical: Collaborating with Hospitals to provide emergency medical care to less fortunate through CSR & Crowd Funding.
  • Empowerment & Education: Collaborating with schools, we’ve distributed sanitary supplies and educated women on menstrual hygiene. By connecting them with affordable sanitary pads through Jan Aushadhi stores, we’ve fostered dignity and empowerment.
  • Environment: Under “Mission Hara Bhara,” we planted over 50,000 trees in Ludhiana, including geo-tagged trees for sustainability. In 2024 alone, we planted 29,000 trees, promoting a greener future.

These initiatives highlight our commitment to creating lasting change and empowering communities.

4. What role do you believe women play in the social sector, and how does your NGO empower women in particular?

Women are essential in the social sector, serving as leaders and change-makers. They drive grassroots movements, foster entrepreneurship, and mentor others, addressing critical issues like education and economic empowerment. At our NGO, we empower women through initiatives such as:

  • Leadership Opportunities: Encouraging women to take leadership roles.
  • Education & Skills Development: Providing training and tools for self-sufficiency.
  • Health Initiatives: Educating on menstrual hygiene and facilitating access to affordable sanitary Jan Aushadhi products.
  • Addressing Gender-Based Violence: Advocating for safety and support mechanisms.

Case highlights include donating sewing machines and training rural women in Himachal, empowering them to earn livelihoods. We also collaborate with NGOs focused on women’s welfare to amplify our impact.

5. How do you manage to keep your passion and motivation high, especially when facing setbacks or difficult situations?

To stay motivated, I revisit the core mission of my journey, which rekindles my passion and resolve. Breaking large tasks into manageable steps helps me focus on progress rather than feeling overwhelmed. I lean on a supportive network of mentors, colleagues, and volunteers for encouragement and shared insights. Viewing setbacks as opportunities to learn allows me to adapt and grow stronger. Flexibility and fresh perspectives keep me resilient, ensuring I remain committed to making a difference despite challenges.

6. What are some of the key initiatives or programs that your NGO focuses on, and how do they address the most pressing issues in your community?

Act Humane addresses pressing community issues through initiatives such as:

  • Support for Differently Abled: Organizing Disability Certificate Camps, adopting schools for specially-abled children, and providing customized prosthetic limbs through annual Free Limb Camps.
  • Health & Medical Outreach: Partnering with Ayushman Bharat for surgeries, hosting blood donation drives, and collaborating with UNICEF on newborn health.
  • Empowerment & Education: Distributing affordable sanitary products, funding education, and running sewing centers for women’s livelihoods.
  • Environmental Conservation: Planting trees under "Mission Hara Bhara," geo-tagging them for sustainability, and promoting water conservation.
  • General Welfare: Conducting Daan Utsav donation drives on State Level, aiding disaster-affected families, and running cybersecurity awareness seminars.

These holistic programs ensure sustainable impact in underserved communities.

7. How do you balance the operational aspects of running an NGO with your personal life, and what advice do you have for other social entrepreneurs?

Balancing work and personal life is challenging but essential. Strategies include:

  • Setting Boundaries: Defining work hours and maintaining a dedicated workspace.
  • Delegating: Building a strong team to share responsibilities.
  • Prioritizing Tasks: Focusing on high-impact activities.
  • Building a Support Network: Seeking guidance and encouragement from mentors and peers.
  • Adapting to Change: Staying flexible in the face of challenges.

For social entrepreneurs, self-care is crucial. A healthy balance ensures sustainability and long-term impact.

8. What is your future’s plan for the NGO? Are there any new projects or collaborations you are excited about?

Our future plans include expanding reach and impact through initiatives such as:

  • Organizing cybersecurity workshops across Punjab.
  • Expanding to Another State: Himachal Pradesh
  • Jail Adoption
  • Developing disability-friendly parks statewide.
  • Hosting disability certification camps in all regions.

These projects aim to empower vulnerable groups and drive sustainable change, furthering our mission of inclusivity and equality.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

