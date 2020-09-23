Rene Perras a legal funding expert explores how legal professionals adapt to COVID-19

Legal E-discovery advisor Rene Perras
and brand storytelling wizard Qamar Zaman have assembled a panel to weigh in on COVID-19 pandemic issues and its impact in the legal sector.
The opioid epidemic is on the rise, says
Joshua S. Horton, a civil justice attorney, and director of public policy at the Hanley Foundation. By working closely on substance use disorder solutions, he has witnessed the shortcomings the healthcare industry has experienced due to the exponential growth of COVID-19 opioid and Fentanyl related overdoses in America. The civil justice system may be the only recourse for families dealing with their grief.
Experts need to respond to the changing landscape
of a COVID-19 world by becoming innovative in their endeavours. Trevor Goring,
an internationally renowned portrait painter, whose extensive body of work portrays women and men, renowned criminal defense lawyers, consumer justice attorneys, alongside a wide-ranging collection of ‘Images of Justice’. “The pandemic abruptly terminated monthly travels to attorney conventions throughout North America, forcing this commissioned portrait painter to network more creatively,” says Goring, “COVID-19 pushed me to adapt and paint even more. From my studio via videoconferencing, I have morphed into a virtual portrait artist.”
Litigation Finance is changing, says Brian Spira
, a Managing Member of the Oxbridge Financial Group , with 25 years of experience of litigation finance product development and portfolio management. “COVID-19 originally brought the court system to a standstill with dockets backed up, thereby elongating litigation life cycles considerably. Recently, I have partnered with e-discovery/doc review companies to develop vendor finance programs. Today, vendors are aligning with attorneys and their clients, as well as corporations, by providing cash-deferred or ‘pay only if your case succeeds’ options. In the last couple of months, this realization has rendered vendor finance alignment more critical, popular and timely than ever.”
While we can't get rid of COVID-19 anytime soon, we can work on our mindset and keep a positive approach. "If You Find Yourself Weak In Persistence, Surround Yourself With A Mastermind Group" - Napoleon Hill. That is what I did during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Qamar Zaman so we can share more personal stories. Keep reading and watching. The movie is still on…“Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost” SRK.
About Rene Perras
Rene Perras born in Canada, now a Jupiter Florida resident is an avid golfer. He met and married his wife in Montreal, a first generation American born Indian whose family emigrated from Hyderabad over fifty years ago to the US. He’s always been interested in finding inventive ways to streamline law firm operations, making them more effective and efficient.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.