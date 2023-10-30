The future of digital influence in food tech

At the DRIM CosmoFest: The Future of Digital Influence, a captivating fireside chat unfolded, featuring Yulia Aslamova, Head of Asia at DRIM Global and a Performance Influencer Marketing Expert, in conversation with Amitkumar Banka, Head of Growth Marketing, User Acquisition & Retention, Product Initiative at Swiggy. Their discussion, titled 'Tasting Success: Rediscovering the Joy of Brand-Consumer Connect,' offered a fresh perspective on the dynamic world of influencer marketing and its profound impact on the food tech industry.Banka shared insights into how marketers can collaborate with influencers to bolster brands, driving growth and profitability. He emphasized the harmonious blend of technology and human connection as a catalyst for building brand recall and fostering growth.The conversation unveiled how influencer marketing is transforming the food tech industry's relationship with consumers, emphasizing a shift toward performance-based strategies. The audience actively engaged as he shed light on innovative approaches adopted by brands to drive sales. In an era where connection and technology harmonize, this fireside chat illuminated the future of digital influence and its pivotal role in brand-consumer dynamics.