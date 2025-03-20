What Indian brides want: Insights from industry experts

A New Vision for Wedding Planners

Indian brides are rewriting the rules of wedding planning. They want more than a beautiful ceremony—they want an experience that reflects their personality and story. “The modern bride is not following a template,” says Neha Seth Arora, co-founder of luxury wedding planning company Saffron String. “She wants every element to feel thoughtful, from the invitation design to the farewell gift. And where each event feels distinct yet cohesive.”

The top luxury and destination wedding planners in India draw a lot of inspiration from the WeddingSutra Influencer Awards, an annual event that recognises trailblazers in the wedding industry. “The awards showcase creative professionals who set trends and redefine wedding experiences. Many of the works of the creative entrepreneurs, be they decorators and florists, invite designers, gift curators, choreographers, caterers, and others winning at WeddingSutra Influencer Awards help us craft experiences that align with what today’s brides truly desire,” adds Abhirath Shah of ANS Weddings.

Damini Oberoi of Q Events And Weddings shares how brides are moving away from extravagant guest lists. “More couples are choosing intimate weddings with more meaningful experiences. We’ve seen much more interest in celebrations not in popular destinations like Jaipur and Goa but in emerging spots such as Rishikesh, Nainital, Nashik, Coorg, and Bekal. All these locations have more boutique properties (75 to 150 rooms) and offer unique settings without the bustle of heavily commercialised locations, allowing for a more curated and personalised experience.”

The Power of Personalisation in Decor

Decor experts are also seeing a shift in what brides want. “Brides are no longer interested in cookie-cutter setups. They want decor that tells a story,” adds Damini Oberoi. “One of our clients loved Indian textiles, so we incorporated handwoven fabrics into everything—from table runners to canopy drapes. Guests could even take home pieces of the decor, giving the wedding a sustainable and thoughtful edge.”

Customisation has become a buzzword.

“Every detail, from the first interaction to gifting, menus, and in-room amenities, is thoughtfully personalised to create an immersive experience. Guests today want to feel connected to the celebration, not just witness it. We often incorporate décor elements that reflect the bride’s heritage—whether it’s a backdrop featuring family heirlooms or a mandap inspired by her hometown—ensuring every element feels like a natural extension of her identity,” adds Neha Seth Arora of Saffron String.

Priya Maganti of RVR Eventz and RVR PRO narrates an experience of attending a wedding where the bride loved literature. “With the help of her decor designers she created a wedding that wove her favorite books into the event design. Each table had a literary theme, and the couple’s story was told through personalised books handed out as wedding favors. It wasn’t just pretty—it was personal and memorable. We left with a piece of the couple’s story, and the bride loved how her passion became a part of her big day.”

Capturing the Bride’s Story Through Photography

Photography has evolved to match this new wave of weddings. “Brides want their photos to look like a documentary with a hint of the editorial style of their wedding journey,” says Rajesh Satankar, co-founder of Knotting Bells . “Gone are the days of staged group shots. Today, it’s about capturing candid moments—the bride laughing with her friends, a quiet moment with her parents, the groom’s first look.”

Rajesh Satankar recalls a wedding where the bride requested a photo series that mirrored her favorite movie scenes. “We recreated iconic frames but with a wedding twist. The result was not just a wedding album but a storybook of her dream day. The approach made the photos timeless and true to who she was.”

Couples are also asking for more behind-the-scenes photography. “Brides want us to capture the unfiltered moments—like the chaos of getting ready, the joy of reunions with family, and the quiet seconds before walking down the aisle. These moments add depth to the wedding album, showing the real emotions behind the polished facade of the event,” says Priya Maganti, co-founder of RVR PRO & RVR Eventz.

One recent wedding provided a perfect example of this trend. “The bride was very close to her grandmother, who couldn’t attend due to health reasons. We set up a live stream and captured the bride speaking to her grandmother just before the ceremony. The image of her holding her phone, dressed in bridal finery, with tears in her eyes, told a story more powerful than any staged photo ever could, "says Satankar.

Pets and Sustainability: The New Wedding Must-Haves

Sustainability and pet-friendly elements are now an integral part of many weddings. “Brides are increasingly conscious of their environmental impact. We’ve had weddings where everything—from the dishes and cutlery to the food service—was eco-friendly,” says Abhirath Shah of ANS Weddings. “One bride went a step further by using only biodegradable dishes and bringing in a local team to manage waste responsibly. Even the flowers from the wedding were repurposed and resold to a company that used them to make incense sticks, ensuring minimal waste and a meaningful second life for the décor.”

Pets have also become a part of wedding celebrations. “Many brides want their pets to be involved in the ceremony. We’ve created floral collars for dogs, set up pet-friendly zones, and even organised pet sitters for the day. It’s not just a trend—it’s a reflection of how important pets are in their lives,” shares Devanshi Patel, Founder of Shreem Events.

I attended a wedding where the bride included her pet dog in the wedding procession, says Devanshi Patel. “Her dog walked down the aisle carrying the wedding rings. It was such a touching moment, and the photos captured the bond perfectly. It’s these personal touches that make weddings truly memorable. "

Devanshi adds, “My sister, Priyanka, is an ardent animal lover, so when planning her wedding, we made sure her pets were an integral part of the celebrations. From custom coasters to printed pillows and even playing cards, every detail featured her beloved pets—including her two turtles and three dogs. One of the most unique elements was the drinks and brunch menu, where each cocktail was named after a pet, inspired by their personalities. Since all our family and friends knew these pets so well, it added a deeply personal and sentimental touch to the wedding experience.”

Today, the Indian Bride is a Storyteller

The Indian bride is setting trends by staying true to herself, blending tradition with innovation, and choosing meaningful details. Says Namha Malhotra, Co-founder of Castles & Coasters. “Every choice the bride makes, from the decor to the food to the music, is part of a larger narrative. Her wedding is not just a celebration—it’s a reflection of her journey, values, and dreams.”

This new wave of bridal expectations is inspiring the entire wedding industry to think differently. The result is a more thoughtful, creative, and personal wedding experience—one where every detail feels just right.

Many of these planners & experts are part of WeddingSutra Favourites, a curated list of professionals known for their excellence in the wedding industry. “Being part of WeddingSutra Favorites connects us with other planners specializing in specific locations and regions, providing firsthand insights and reviews when working with local vendors we haven’t collaborated with before. This is not just a platform but a fantastic community where destination wedding specialists can learn, share, and grow together,” states Neha Mehrotra, Founder of Foreign Wedding Planners.

By integrating insights from industry leaders, including WeddingSutra Influencer Award winners and WeddingSutra Favorites, this evolving landscape offers a rich tapestry of inspiration and innovation. It is not merely about keeping up with trends but also setting new benchmarks for celebrating love, tradition, and individuality in every wedding.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.