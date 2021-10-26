Expert Lifestyle tips to keep blood pressure in check

Wide urbanization and yielding unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles have led to a tsunami of lifestyle disorders such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension. Hypertension or high blood pressure is increased pressure on the walls of blood vessels. It is one of the most common lifestyle disorders and if not managed in time can lead to serious complications like heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, etc. It is a ‘silent killer’ since in a majority of patients there are no symptoms of high blood pressure and it largely remains undiagnosed until it manifests into a complication. Once complications develop it is not possible to reverse them but complications can definitely be prevented by controlling the blood pressure numbers. In doing so, lifestyle disorders play a significant role though medications are also vital. Evidence suggests that simple lifestyle changes like weight loss, salt reduction, and stress reduction can yield significant lowering of blood pressure. It can delay the onset of medication use by keeping a control on your blood pressure or reduce the burden of medication and improve outcomes in case a patient is already taking antihypertensive medications.Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD