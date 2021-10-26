  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Doctor's Voice
  4. Expert Lifestyle tips to keep blood pressure in check

Expert Lifestyle tips to keep blood pressure in check

In this video, Dr. Sahabdeen highlights the importance of lifestyle on blood pressure control and shares goals that one should aim for to keep hypertension in check

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Oct 26, 2021 05:03:35 PM IST
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 04:00:29 PM IST


Wide urbanization and yielding unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles have led to a tsunami of lifestyle disorders such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension. Hypertension or high blood pressure is increased pressure on the walls of blood vessels. It is one of the most common lifestyle disorders and if not managed in time can lead to serious complications like heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, etc. It is a ‘silent killer’ since in a majority of patients there are no symptoms of high blood pressure and it largely remains undiagnosed until it manifests into a complication. Once complications develop it is not possible to reverse them but complications can definitely be prevented by controlling the blood pressure numbers. In doing so, lifestyle disorders play a significant role though medications are also vital. Evidence suggests that simple lifestyle changes like weight loss, salt reduction, and stress reduction can yield significant lowering of blood pressure. It can delay the onset of medication use by keeping a control on your blood pressure or reduce the burden of medication and improve outcomes in case a patient is already taking antihypertensive medications.


Issued in Public Interest by USV PVT LTD

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
In India, Facebook grapples with an amplified version of its problems
Succession at Scholastic seemed to be a shock, even to the new chair