A flat foot is a complex disorder resulting in the loss of normal alignment of several bones in the foot, especially in the arch area of one or both feet. It is one of the most common problems affecting millions of children as well as adults in India and all over the world. Clinical survey data confirms that nearly 20-25% of the population is suffering from this pathological condition.Flatfeet can occur when the arches of the feet do not develop properly during childhood. However, it can also cultivate later in life after an injury or due to wear and tear of age. When people with flatfeet stand up, the feet point outward, and the entire soles of the feet fall and touch the floor.Most people have no symptoms associated with flatfeet and hence need no treatment. But some people with flatfeet experience foot pain, particularly in the heel or arch area that worsens with activity, and swelling can occur along the inside of the ankle. Severe flatfoot conditions can also lead to stretching of ligaments, bony deviation, tightness of calf muscles, and difficulty in standing. Moreover, flatfeet may trigger osteoarthritis, rheumatic arthritis, rib and spine pain, and lower back discomfort and agony.Early diagnosis and proper treatment can help to lessen the severity and prevent the progression of the deformity. Physiotherapy and the use of insoles can help to alleviate the manifestation and soothes the associated symptoms. Another minimal non-invasive and effective treatment for flatfoot involves the placement of a titanium stent into a naturally occurring space between the ankle and heel bones that corrects this foot/ankle misalignment and eliminates the condition.