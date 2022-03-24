Non-communicable diseases: role of lifestyle modifications

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are long term diseases and are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioural factors. The main types of NCD are hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, cancers, diabetes, disturbed lipid levels, etc. Children, adults and the elderly are all vulnerable to the risk factors contributing to NCDs, whether from unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, exposure to tobacco smoke or the harmful use of alcohol. Unhealthy diets and a lack of physical activity may show up in people as raised blood pressure, increased blood glucose, elevated blood lipids and obesity. Lifestyle modifications including healthy diets, regular physical activity, weight loss, adequate sleep, stress management, quitting smoking, etc can be the best bet to prevent and manage these diseases. This video highlights all these pointers that can help you reduce the risk of these diseases and lead a healthy life.