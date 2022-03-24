  1. Home
Non-communicable diseases: role of lifestyle modifications

Dr. Janaka Goonaratne underlines how an unhealthy lifestyle puts you at risk of non communicable diseases

Published: Mar 24, 2022 02:59:11 PM IST

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) are long term diseases and are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioural factors. The main types of NCD are hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, cancers, diabetes, disturbed lipid levels, etc. Children, adults and the elderly are all vulnerable to the risk factors contributing to NCDs, whether from unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, exposure to tobacco smoke or the harmful use of alcohol. Unhealthy diets and a lack of physical activity may show up in people as raised blood pressure, increased blood glucose, elevated blood lipids and obesity. Lifestyle modifications including healthy diets, regular physical activity, weight loss, adequate sleep, stress management, quitting smoking, etc can be the best bet to prevent and manage these diseases. This video highlights all these pointers that can help you reduce the risk of these diseases and lead a healthy life.


