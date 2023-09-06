To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
G20 Summit 2023: Member Countries, Leaders, Schedule and Agenda

Curious about the G20 Summit 2023? In this article, we will discuss member countries, leaders, and the schedule and agenda for G20 2023

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 6, 2023 05:04:10 PM IST
Updated: Sep 6, 2023 05:55:26 PM IST

G20 Summit 2023: Member Countries, Leaders, Schedule and AgendaG20 signage welcomes foreign and national visitors on September 05, 2023 in Delhi, India. The 18th G20 Summit will take place September 9 - 10, 2023. (Photo by Elke Scholiers/Getty Images)

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU). Established in 1999 in response to global economic crises, the G20 has since been pivotal in addressing major global economic issues. It comprises finance ministries from some of the world's largest economies, representing about 80 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.

The G20 convenes annually, with summits attended by heads of government or state, finance ministers, foreign ministers, and other high-ranking officials. This year, it is hosted by India.

India’s G20 Presidency theme is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, or “One Earth · One Family · One Future”, derived from the Maha Upanishad. In this article, we will delve into the G20 Summit 2023, in particular with its member countries, leaders, schedule, and agenda for the summit.

G20 Summit 2023: Dates and Location

The G20 Summit 2023 is all set to take place in New Delhi between September 9 and 10, 2023, at Pragati Maidan—now known as the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC).

G20 Summit 2023: Member Countries and Leaders in Attendance

Country Leader Leader Designation
India Narendra Modi (Host) Prime Minister
Argentina Alberto Fernández President
Australia Anthony Albanese Prime Minister
Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva President
Canada Justin Trudeau Prime Minister
China Xi Jinping President
France Emmanuel Macron President
Germany Olaf Scholz Chancellor
Indonesia Joko Widodo President
Italy Giorgia Meloni Prime Minister
Japan Fumio Kishida Prime Minister
Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador President
Russia Vladimir Putin President
Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud King
South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa President
South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol President
Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan President
United Kingdom Rishi Sunak Prime Minister
United States Joe Biden President
European Union Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission
European Union Charles Michel President of the European Council

The G20 summit began in 2022, and till now, more than 200 events have been organised across 50 cities. Let's explore the list of countries and their respective leaders who will be partaking in the G20 Summit 2023:

G20 Summit 2023: Guest Countries and Leaders


India has extended invitations to the leaders of 11 nations to participate as guests in the G20 Summit 2023. Let's explore these guest countries and their respective leaders at the G20 2023 Summit:

Country Leader Leader Designation
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Prime Minister
Comoros Azali Assoumani President
Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi President
Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth Prime Minister
Netherlands Mark Rutte Prime Minister
Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu President
Oman Haitham bin Tariq Sultan
Rwanda Paul Kagame President
Singapore Lee Hsien Loong Prime Minister
Spain Pedro Sánchez Prime Minister
United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan President

Further, India has also requested the attendance of the regular International Organisations like:

  • The UN (United Nations),
  • IMF (International Monetary Fund),
  • WB (World Bank Group),
  • WHO (World Health Organisation),
  • WTO (World Trade Organisation),
  • ILO (International Labor Organisation),
  • FSB (Financial Stability Board), and
  • OECD (The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development)

G20 Summit 2023: Member Countries, Leaders, Schedule and Agenda(L-R) Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Japan's Prime Minster Fumio Kishida, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao pose for a family photo during the start of the ASEAN-Japan Summit as part of the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on September 6, 2023. (Photo by WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL / AFP)

India has further invited the Chairs of Regional Organisations like:

  • AU (African Union)
  • AUDA-NEPAD (African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development), and
  • ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)
India’s G20 Presidency will also be inviting ISA (International Seabed Authority), CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure), and ADB (Asian Development Bank) as other guest international organisations.

Also Read: G20 Presidency: How India can shape the global agenda for health

The Schedule of G20 Summit 2023

G20 Summit 2023: Member Countries, Leaders, Schedule and AgendaDepartment of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, Secretary Ajay Seth (right) speaks during the G20 Pre-Summit Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Time to look at the schedule for the G20 2023 Summit, along with surrounding events.

  • Finance Deputies Meeting on September 5 and 6, 2023, New Delhi
  • Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting on September 6, 2023, New Delhi
  • G20 Summit 2023, September 9 and 10, 2023, New Delhi
  • 4th Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting, September 13 and 14, 2023, Varanasi
  • 4th Meeting for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, September 14, 15, and 16, 2023, Mumbai
  • 4th Framework Working Group Meeting, September 18 and 19, 2023, Raipur


What is the Agenda of G20 Summit 2023?

What’s the agenda of the G20 2023 Summit? Let’s find out.

G20 has expanded on topics from economics and finance, including climate change, sustainable energy, debt relief, and multinational corporation taxation. For the G20 2023 Summit, the discussions would revolve around:

  • Increasing loans to developing nations from multilateral institutions.
  • Reforming international debt structures.
  • Regulating cryptocurrencies.
  • Addressing the impact of geopolitical uncertainties on food and energy security.

Further, India's specific focus areas include:

Green Development, Climate Finance & LiFE: India is committed to addressing climate change, focusing on climate finance, technology, and equitable energy transitions in developing nations. The introduction of the LiFE movement will also take place, aligning with India's sustainable traditions to promote environmentally conscious practices.

Also Read: India's G20 Presidency: Opportunity for next big leap on 'One Health' and antimicrobial resistance

Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth: This focus area prioritises sectors with the potential for structural transformation, including support for small and medium-sized enterprises in global trade. Promotion of labour rights and welfare, bridging the global skills gap, and developing inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems are also topics of discussion.

Accelerating Progress on SDGs: This will include reaffirmation of goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, specifically focusing on mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure: Further focus areas for India’s G20 Presidency include advocacy for a human-centric approach to technology. Encouragement of knowledge-sharing in areas like digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, and technology-driven progress in sectors such as agriculture and education will also be discussed.

Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century: This will include endeavours to reform multilateralism, creating a more accountable, inclusive, and representative international framework capable of addressing contemporary challenges.

Women-led Development: Finally, a commitment to inclusive growth and development will be highlighted, emphasising women's empowerment and representation to foster socio-economic advancement and achieve SDGs.

Preparations for G20 Summit 2023

All of Delhi has been put under Section 144 for the crux of the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. While leaders like Putin have confirmed G20 2023 absence due to varied socio-political reasons, the Indian PM has plans to propose full G20 membership for the invited African Union.

The G20 Summit 2023 will be broadcast live on YouTube through the G20 Official Channel.

