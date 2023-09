G20 Summit 2023: Member Countries, Leaders, Schedule and Agenda

G20 Summit 2023: Dates and Location

G20 Summit 2023: Member Countries and Leaders in Attendance

Country Leader Leader Designation India Narendra Modi (Host) Prime Minister Argentina Alberto Fernández President Australia Anthony Albanese Prime Minister Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva President Canada Justin Trudeau Prime Minister China Xi Jinping President France Emmanuel Macron President Germany Olaf Scholz Chancellor Indonesia Joko Widodo President Italy Giorgia Meloni Prime Minister Japan Fumio Kishida Prime Minister Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador President Russia Vladimir Putin President Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud King South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa President South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol President Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan President United Kingdom Rishi Sunak Prime Minister United States Joe Biden President European Union Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission European Union Charles Michel President of the European Council

G20 Summit 2023: Guest Countries and Leaders

Country Leader Leader Designation Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Prime Minister Comoros Azali Assoumani President Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi President Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth Prime Minister Netherlands Mark Rutte Prime Minister Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu President Oman Haitham bin Tariq Sultan Rwanda Paul Kagame President Singapore Lee Hsien Loong Prime Minister Spain Pedro Sánchez Prime Minister United Arab Emirates Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan President

The UN (United Nations),

IMF (International Monetary Fund),

WB (World Bank Group),

WHO (World Health Organisation),

WTO (World Trade Organisation),

ILO (International Labor Organisation),

FSB (Financial Stability Board), and

OECD (The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development)

AU (African Union)

AUDA-NEPAD (African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development), and

ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)

The Schedule of G20 Summit 2023

Finance Deputies Meeting on September 5 and 6, 2023, New Delhi

Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting on September 6, 2023, New Delhi

G20 Summit 2023, September 9 and 10, 2023, New Delhi

4th Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting, September 13 and 14, 2023, Varanasi

4th Meeting for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, September 14, 15, and 16, 2023, Mumbai

4th Framework Working Group Meeting, September 18 and 19, 2023, Raipur





What is the Agenda of G20 Summit 2023?

Increasing loans to developing nations from multilateral institutions.

Reforming international debt structures.

Regulating cryptocurrencies.

Addressing the impact of geopolitical uncertainties on food and energy security.

Preparations for G20 Summit 2023

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU). Established in 1999 in response to global economic crises, the G20 has since been pivotal in addressing major global economic issues. It comprises finance ministries from some of the world's largest economies, representing about 80 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.The G20 convenes annually, with summits attended by heads of government or state, finance ministers, foreign ministers, and other high-ranking officials. This year, it is hosted by India. India’s G20 Presidency theme is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, or “One Earth · One Family · One Future”, derived from the Maha Upanishad. In this article, we will delve into the G20 Summit 2023, in particular with its member countries, leaders, schedule, and agenda for the summit.The G20 Summit 2023 is all set to take place in New Delhi between September 9 and 10, 2023, at Pragati Maidan—now known as the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC).The G20 summit began in 2022, and till now, more than 200 events have been organised across 50 cities. Let's explore the list of countries and their respective leaders who will be partaking in the G20 Summit 2023:India has extended invitations to the leaders of 11 nations to participate as guests in the G20 Summit 2023. Let's explore these guest countries and their respective leaders at the G20 2023 Summit:Further, India has also requested the attendance of the regular International Organisations like:India has further invited the Chairs of Regional Organisations like:India’s G20 Presidency will also be inviting ISA (International Seabed Authority), CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure), and ADB (Asian Development Bank) as other guest international organisations.Time to look at the schedule for the G20 2023 Summit, along with surrounding events.What’s the agenda of the G20 2023 Summit? Let’s find out.G20 has expanded on topics from economics and finance, including climate change, sustainable energy, debt relief, and multinational corporation taxation. For the G20 2023 Summit, the discussions would revolve around:Further, India's specific focus areas include:Green Development, Climate Finance & LiFE: India is committed to addressing climate change, focusing on climate finance, technology, and equitable energy transitions in developing nations. The introduction of the LiFE movement will also take place, aligning with India's sustainable traditions to promote environmentally conscious practices.Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth: This focus area prioritises sectors with the potential for structural transformation, including support for small and medium-sized enterprises in global trade. Promotion of labour rights and welfare, bridging the global skills gap, and developing inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems are also topics of discussion.Accelerating Progress on SDGs: This will include reaffirmation of goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, specifically focusing on mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure: Further focus areas for India’s G20 Presidency include advocacy for a human-centric approach to technology. Encouragement of knowledge-sharing in areas like digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, and technology-driven progress in sectors such as agriculture and education will also be discussed. Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century: This will include endeavours to reform multilateralism, creating a more accountable, inclusive, and representative international framework capable of addressing contemporary challenges.Women-led Development: Finally, a commitment to inclusive growth and development will be highlighted, emphasising women's empowerment and representation to foster socio-economic advancement and achieve SDGs.All of Delhi has been put under Section 144 for the crux of the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. While leaders like Putin have confirmed G20 2023 absence due to varied socio-political reasons, the Indian PM has plans to propose full G20 membership for the invited African Union. The G20 Summit 2023 will be broadcast live on YouTube through the G20 Official Channel.