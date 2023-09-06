G20 Summit 2023: Member Countries, Leaders, Schedule and Agenda

G20 signage welcomes foreign and national visitors on September 05, 2023 in Delhi, India. The 18th G20 Summit will take place September 9 - 10, 2023. (Photo by Elke Scholiers/Getty Images)
The G20, or the Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 19 countries and the European Union (EU). Established in 1999 in response to global economic crises, the G20 has since been pivotal in addressing major global economic issues. It comprises finance ministries from some of the world's largest economies, representing about 80 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.
The G20 convenes annually, with summits attended by heads of government or state, finance ministers, foreign ministers, and other high-ranking officials. This year, it is hosted by India. India’s G20 Presidency theme is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, or “One Earth · One Family · One Future”, derived from the Maha Upanishad. In this article, we will delve into the G20 Summit 2023, in particular with its member countries, leaders, schedule, and agenda for the summit.
G20 Summit 2023: Dates and Location
The G20 Summit 2023 is all set to take place in New Delhi between September 9 and 10, 2023, at Pragati Maidan—now known as the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC).
G20 Summit 2023: Member Countries and Leaders in Attendance
|Country
|Leader
|Leader Designation
|India
|Narendra Modi (Host)
|Prime Minister
|Argentina
|Alberto Fernández
|President
|Australia
|Anthony Albanese
|Prime Minister
|Brazil
|Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
|President
|Canada
|Justin Trudeau
|Prime Minister
|China
|Xi Jinping
|President
|France
|Emmanuel Macron
|President
|Germany
|Olaf Scholz
|Chancellor
|Indonesia
|Joko Widodo
|President
|Italy
|Giorgia Meloni
|Prime Minister
|Japan
|Fumio Kishida
|Prime Minister
|Mexico
|Andrés Manuel López Obrador
|President
|Russia
|Vladimir Putin
|President
|Saudi Arabia
|Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
|King
|South Africa
|Cyril Ramaphosa
|President
|South Korea
|Yoon Suk-yeol
|President
|Turkey
|Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
|President
|United Kingdom
|Rishi Sunak
|Prime Minister
|United States
|Joe Biden
|President
|European Union
|Ursula von der Leyen
|President of the European Commission
|European Union
|Charles Michel
|President of the European Council
The G20 summit began in 2022, and till now, more than 200 events have been organised across 50 cities. Let's explore the list of countries and their respective leaders who will be partaking in the G20 Summit 2023:
G20 Summit 2023: Guest Countries and Leaders
India has extended invitations to the leaders of 11 nations to participate as guests in the G20 Summit 2023. Let's explore these guest countries and their respective leaders at the G20 2023 Summit:
|Country
|Leader
|Leader Designation
|Bangladesh
|Sheikh Hasina
|Prime Minister
|Comoros
|Azali Assoumani
|President
|Egypt
|Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
|President
|Mauritius
|Pravind Jugnauth
|Prime Minister
|Netherlands
|Mark Rutte
|Prime Minister
|Nigeria
|Bola Ahmed Tinubu
|President
|Oman
|Haitham bin Tariq
|Sultan
|Rwanda
|Paul Kagame
|President
|Singapore
|Lee Hsien Loong
|Prime Minister
|Spain
|Pedro Sánchez
|Prime Minister
|United Arab Emirates
|Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
|President
Further, India has also requested the attendance of the regular International Organisations like:
(L-R) Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Japan's Prime Minster Fumio Kishida, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and East Timor's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao pose for a family photo during the start of the ASEAN-Japan Summit as part of the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on September 6, 2023. (Photo by WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL / AFP)
- The UN (United Nations),
- IMF (International Monetary Fund),
- WB (World Bank Group),
- WHO (World Health Organisation),
- WTO (World Trade Organisation),
- ILO (International Labor Organisation),
- FSB (Financial Stability Board), and
- OECD (The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development)
India has further invited the Chairs of Regional Organisations like:
- AU (African Union)
- AUDA-NEPAD (African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa's Development), and
- ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)
India’s G20 Presidency will also be inviting ISA (International Seabed Authority), CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure), and ADB (Asian Development Bank) as other guest international organisations. Also Read: G20 Presidency: How India can shape the global agenda for health
The Schedule of G20 Summit 2023Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, Secretary Ajay Seth (right) speaks during the G20 Pre-Summit Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Time to look at the schedule for the G20 2023 Summit, along with surrounding events.
- Finance Deputies Meeting on September 5 and 6, 2023, New Delhi
- Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting on September 6, 2023, New Delhi
- G20 Summit 2023, September 9 and 10, 2023, New Delhi
- 4th Sustainable Finance Working Group Meeting, September 13 and 14, 2023, Varanasi
- 4th Meeting for the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion, September 14, 15, and 16, 2023, Mumbai
- 4th Framework Working Group Meeting, September 18 and 19, 2023, Raipur
What is the Agenda of G20 Summit 2023?
What’s the agenda of the G20 2023 Summit? Let’s find out.G20 has expanded on topics from economics and finance, including climate change, sustainable energy, debt relief, and multinational corporation taxation. For the G20 2023 Summit, the discussions would revolve around:
- Increasing loans to developing nations from multilateral institutions.
- Reforming international debt structures.
- Regulating cryptocurrencies.
- Addressing the impact of geopolitical uncertainties on food and energy security.
Further, India's specific focus
areas include:Green Development, Climate Finance & LiFE: India is committed to addressing climate change, focusing on climate finance, technology, and equitable energy transitions in developing nations. The introduction of the LiFE movement will also take place, aligning with India's sustainable traditions to promote environmentally conscious practices.Also Read: India's G20 Presidency: Opportunity for next big leap on 'One Health' and antimicrobial resistance
Accelerated, Inclusive & Resilient Growth: This focus area prioritises sectors with the potential for structural transformation, including support for small and medium-sized enterprises in global trade. Promotion of labour rights and welfare, bridging the global skills gap, and developing inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems are also topics of discussion.Accelerating Progress on SDGs: This will include reaffirmation of goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, specifically focusing on mitigating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.Technological Transformation & Digital Public Infrastructure: Further focus areas for India’s G20 Presidency include advocacy for a human-centric approach to technology. Encouragement of knowledge-sharing in areas like digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion, and technology-driven progress in sectors such as agriculture and education will also be discussed. Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century: This will include endeavours to reform multilateralism, creating a more accountable, inclusive, and representative international framework capable of addressing contemporary challenges.Women-led Development: Finally, a commitment to inclusive growth and development will be highlighted, emphasising women's empowerment and representation to foster socio-economic advancement and achieve SDGs.
Preparations for G20 Summit 2023
All of Delhi has been put under Section 144 for the crux of the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. While leaders like Putin have confirmed G20 2023 absence due to varied socio-political reasons, the Indian PM has plans to propose full G20 membership for the invited African Union. The G20 Summit 2023 will be broadcast live on YouTube through the G20 Official Channel.