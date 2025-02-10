Women entrepreneurs face more internal and external challenges than men: Ameera Shah

Ameera Shah is at a vantage point of sorts, having spent close to 25 years transforming diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare from a single-lab unit into an expansive diagnostic network across India and Africa. At present, 25 percent of the organisation’s leadership team comprises women, which Shah intends to increase to 35 percent. Reflecting on her journey, she notes there’s still a long way to go before entrepreneurship becomes an equitable space in India. The most significant hurdle women face, Shah says, is the societal conditioning against taking risks. Edited excerpts:

Q. Looking back, what stands out as the most valuable lessons you have learnt?

Anything you build over time is bound to go through ups and downs. The first and most important lesson I learned is to keep going—it’s all about equanimity, resilience, and grit. Second, an organisation’s growth journey often gets associated with a leader, but it’s never a solo endeavour. It is important for leaders to stay humble and grounded. Third, it’s imperative for an entrepreneur to know what to prioritise and strike the right balance. For instance, you may be paranoid about competition, but you have to balance it with courage, forethought, and action. The same goes for weighing short-term gains against long-term goals.

Q. Were there things on which you needed to change your perspective?

All of us grow up with the notion that leaders are strong, commanding, and always have all the answers. Women also tend to emulate these leadership styles, but that does not necessarily work for them, as it is not authentic to who they are.

I have learnt over time that a true leader is one who is nurturing, compassionate, unassuming, and ready to adapt—knowing when to be firm, when to be gentle, and when to step back. Leadership style need not be categorised as male or female. It can be a combination of different aspects, which can be uncovered along the journey if you are open to feedback.

Q. How has the country’s startup landscape evolved over the years?

Around the time I set out to raise funds, diagnostics was not even recognised as an industry. I met at least ten private equity companies, but many did not believe in what we were doing. And those who did had too many questions, ones that men would never get asked: Are you not getting married? Will you then continue to work? What will happen to the business? There was this doubt whether I am serious about my work, also because of my age. However, people eventually started trusting me as they saw my confidence and genuine intent.

There has been a lot of progress since those days, but bias still exists. Many young entrepreneurs I mentor tell me that they still get asked these kinds of questions. As women, we should stay true to what feels right for us and continue our journeys. It’s great if can get support from our family and the external world. But if not, we need to find people who can provide it. Whenever I felt stuck, I have reached out to people whom I respect, and they have always been willing to help.

Q. Do women entrepreneurs face more challenges?

For women, the challenges are both internal and external, and I have faced both. Men generally do not face as many external challenges as women, and their internal challenges are fewer as well.

There is a lot of conditioning around who you should be, how you should behave, what you are capable of, what you cannot risk, and so on. These messages get ingrained in the subconscious and starts guiding your behaviour. A part of the internal struggle is about building your confidence based on who you truly are—your authentic self and individual capabilities. Externally, there are issues like poor funding and lack of equality at the workplace. Often, there is also a significant lack of support when it comes to childcare and elderly care within families. The key question is: Do you have the confidence to push back against the internal voice, and the resilience to navigate multiple problems in the external world?

Q. How did you navigate the tough spots?

I had the privilege of growing up with parents who believe that women are just as capable as men. They gave me equal opportunities—be it education, the chance to take risks, or the freedom to make decisions. What I heard from the external world was a lot of “you can’t do this”, but a supportive family made all the difference. So, I always felt confident and empowered.

Also, I have always viewed my struggles as opportunities and learning moments. You build confidence only when you go through the grind without shying away from facing fear. This has also shaped my approach to decision-making, which is a blend of analytical thinking and instinct. I have also always prioritised building a team that understands my intent, and collaborates effectively.

Q. Is the world of power is designed for men?

The current world order has clearly been shaped by those in power, and that has predominantly been men – be it at the organisational level, country level, or the global level. But given that men and women now make up almost equal parts of the population, it’s key to ensure their representation in leadership as well.

Today, the focus seems to be on financial strength and physical strength. Instead, we should focus more on emotional strengths and support women as they pursue their aspirations. Men also need to recognise the importance of fair representation of women.

Q. How diverse is the Metropolis team?

We currently have a gender ratio of 57:43 and we are actively working toward achieving a 50:50 balance across the organisation by 2028. We are also moving away from the traditional notion of seniority being associated with age. Our CEO is a male in his 50s, while the CHRO is a woman, who is ten years younger. The board of directors comprise mostly those in their 60s. I am in my 40s, and all CXOs are in their 30s and 40s. We also have mid-level leaders who are in their 20s. So, there is a nice blend of age groups and experiences.

Our focus now is on broader inclusion initiatives like bringing more differently abled individuals into the workforce, which we started in 2021. We also plan to map different kinds of disabilities and talents to match different work profiles.

Q. Can involving men in gender conversations shape workplaces that are more equitable?

Women have been discussing their challenges at innumerable forums. We need to now focus on educating men, and this has to start within families—by making sons and husbands aware of the importance of gender parity and equal sharing of responsibilities.

It is unfortunate that there is this divide between homemakers and working women. In a sense, we have pitted them against each other. Both are contributing in important ways but one is not getting compensated. In fact, I would say that the biggest unpaid work is the work women do within their homes – family care and mental load of the multiple responsibilities that come with it. If the government could create policies, perhaps by amending marriage laws or divorce laws, to ensure fair compensation, wealth distribution, and a more equitable way of sharing responsibilities, it could lead to a major shift. Such measures would not only support gender equity but also encourage entrepreneurship among women. That said, beyond policy changes, what we truly need is a shift in mindset.

Q. Do women bring unique skill sets to the table?

It is a leader’s responsibility to encourage people to bring diverse perspectives to the table and blend them to arrive at innovative solutions. Men generally tend to be more rigid since they have strong conviction in their ideas. This could make others feel that their thoughts are less valid. Women, on the other hand, tend to adopt a more democratic approach valuing everyone’s input and working towards a consensus. This natural tendency positions women as great leaders and consensus builders. At Metropolis, women constitute 25 percent of our leadership team, and we aim to increase this to 35 percent in the near future.

Q. Is it a misconception that women are risk averse?

Women generally tend to be risk-averse because of the way they are conditioned. From a young age, they are given countless instructions and so they always tend to avoid risk. And if they happen to step into entrepreneurship, the biggest challenge will be how to transition from someone who avoids risk to someone who embraces it. Those who spend long years at home are often caught in a cocoon of sorts. Over time, they lose the confidence to interact with the outside world and become overly dependent on others. The biggest benefit for a woman who goes to work is not just the financial gain, it is the exposure she gains from meeting different people, facing different situations, and learning to navigate risks.

Q. How can organisations best support those looking to return after a career break?

Women’s careers are always the first to be compromised whenever there is a crisis in the family. The first step is for organisations to ensure that they are not biased against someone who has taken a break. Second, they should explore ways to bring them back seamlessly – through training, induction programmes, or offering hand-holding support through a buddy or mentor. Our ‘Full Circle – Career 2.0 programme is aimed at removing the taboo around taking breaks as a caregiver, and expand the women talent pool. It’s open to applicants across the country for various roles such as pathologists, doctors, technicians, HR, marketing, and sales.

The third consideration is compensation. A practical approach could be to start at 80 percent of the previous salary and adjust it back to the original level as soon as they prove themselves—say within three to six months. It’s also crucial to provide clarity on their career path and growth opportunities to rebuild confidence. The fourth piece is to allow flexibility---in terms of work hours, work-from-home options, permission to leave early in case of an urgent situation at home, and so on.

Q. To broaden the pool of women in the workforce, what should change?

Change must begin within yourself. Consider going to work as an opportunity to get feedback, improve yourself, and make an impact on the world beyond your home. Change should also happen within households. Fathers, husbands, in-laws, or children should not be telling women that their place is only at home. As far as organisations are concerned, they need to welcome women and create for them a safe space where they can bring their authentic selves to work and balance different facets of their lives.

It is also imperative to create tailored policies for men and women, as their life experiences and challenges are not the same. Diversity training and gender-neutral language can crucial for creating a culture of mutual respect and inclusion.

Q. What is a piece of advice you would give young entrepreneurs?

Believe in yourself—do not seek constant validation. Do not run away from unknown risks; quantify them, gauge the probability, and assess if you can handle them. Give yourself enough credit for your accomplishments.