Mira Murati: The friendly face heading up tech for ChatGPT

elatively unknown to the public, Mira Murati of OpenAI, is, at 34 years old, a dynamic, conciliatory figure in the current artificial intelligence scene, as AI tech dominates headlines. Heading the development teams of ChatGPT and Dall-E, the American CTO wants to reassure the public about the possibilities offered by artificial intelligence, especially in the health field.While the company's CEO and co-founder Sam Altman, may be better known and is often cited prominently when the success of OpenAI is being referenced, Mira Murati is now emerging from the shadows. Until now, the young CTO has been largely working behind the scenes but she is now attracting media attention, not only because of her background, but also because of her stance on the ethics of all these new technologies.Born in Albania in 1988, as a young student, Murati pursued her engineering studies in the United States before working her way up the ranks at Tesla and then Leap Motion. She joined OpenAI in 2018 where she actively participated in the development of the revolutionary conversational robot ChatGPT and AI image generator DALL-E. Unknown to the general public, she is now a key figure in the world of artificial intelligence.Passionate about artificial intelligence since the beginning of her career (at Goldman Sachs bank), it was at Tesla that she began to truly work with the technology, in the context of her work on the early versions of Autopilot, the autonomous driving assistance software of the American manufacturer. Later, at Leap motion, she refocused more on augmented reality, before diving back into AI at OpenAI.Murati believes that artificial intelligence can have a very positive impact on people's lives, in areas as complex as climate change or medicine. She recently joined the board of directors of Unlearn.AI, a startup specializing in the development of machine learning methods capable of diagnosing diseases and accelerating their treatment.In an interview with Time, she is reassuring about the supposed dangers of AI: "there are ... a ton of questions around societal impact, and there are a lot of ethical and philosophical questions that we need to consider. And it's important that we bring in different voices, like philosophers, social scientists, artists and people from the humanities."This Radiohead and Stanley Kubrick fan will surely continue to make her mark on the global tech landscape.