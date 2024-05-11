Santal's Baha Festival: Celebrating fertility and innate union with nature

The Santal tribe, dispersed across eastern India, intertwines sacred festivals with the seasonal cycle, celebrated in sacred groves (Jaher Than) to preserve local biodiversity. Their rituals reflect deep ecological understanding, promoting harmony with nature. Despite minimal formal environmental education, their cultural values foster stewardship, showing indigenous environmental wisdom. Believed to have migrated from Southeast Asia around 1500 BC, the Santals entered the Indian subcontinent long before the Aryans. They primarily settled amidst the forest areas of the Chota Nagpur Plateau in eastern India. They are ethnically Proto-Australoid and speak Santali (an Austro-Asiatic language). With a population of around 7.5 million, they are prominent among India's indigenous groups, contributing richly to Indian culture through music, dance, and crafts, reflecting their resilience and unique identity.