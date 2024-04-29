International Dance Day 2024: True to its form

Diljit Dosanjh kicks off his Dil-Luminati Tour with a rousing bhangra step at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, on April 27, 2024. During the North American leg of his tour, Diljit made history by selling out the largest-ever Punjabi show outside India, performing his hit songs to a packed crowd of 54,000 fans in Vancouver.
Students from the Youth America Grand Prix, a student ballet scholarship group, gather to break the Guinness World Record for Most Ballerinas En Pointe Simultaneously at The Plaza Hotel on April 17, 2024, in New York City, USA. In white tutus and tightly coiffed hair, 353 dancers stayed on their toes to make it a world record.
Revellers dance and play with water during an LGBTQ parade as they celebrate the Songkran holiday, which marks the Thai New Year in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 14, 2024. The first full moon in April is the marker for Thailand's biggest and most important annual festival because the country runs on the lunisolar Theravada Buddhist calendar.
People light flares and dance to celebrate the victory of Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul mayor and Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate in Istanbul, Turkey, on April 1, 2024. CHP won 36 of 81 provinces, making inroads into President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party strongholds since he came to power two decades ago.