A joyous swirl: UNESCO tags Gujarat's Garba an intangible cultural heritage



Women dressed in traditional wear perform a Garba dance rehearsal around a ceremonial earthen pot ahead of the 'Navratri' in Ahmedabad on October 9, 2023. Traditionally, Garba is performed around an earthen pot with a lamp inside, the pot symbolising the life-generating womb. Sometimes, the goddess Durga is placed as an object of veneration around the concentric dance to honour the divine energy within humans.





A Garba dancer performs an energetic jump on the occasion of the first day of the Navratri festival inside Nesco Hall at Goregaon, Mumbai, on October 21, 2023. Performed during the nine-day Navaratri festival, Garba is a hand-based dance that includes a variety of hand and foot gestures, rhythmic movements, and sporadic clapping.





A performer delicately balances a ritual earthen pot on her head with a lit lamp inside, symbolising awareness of the life-generating womb during Navaratri in Ahmedabad on October 21, 2023.





A formation of ceremonial pots surrounds a young Garba dancer rehearsing for Garba in Ahmedabad, India, October 9, 2023. Though styles vary, Garba songs typically revolve around themes of goddesses in Gujarat, accompanied by dhal (double-headed drum) and the similar but smaller dholak and cymbals, and reed instruments like a shehnai or, lately, synthesisers.





A Garba participant dressed as Goddess Durga poses for a photo with other dancers during the nine-day 'Navratri' festival in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on October 19, 2023.





A file photo of a 'silent' Garba at Rai Mahal Banquet, Malad, Mumbai, from 2017. Rajmahal Banquets introduced the concept of "Silent Garba" nights, which enabled dancers to groove to the tunes of their choice using headphones till 2 am without flouting city rules.





A file photo of women wearing pink performing a Garba dance on Juhu beach in Mumbai. As the group dances in concentric circles with one step in sync, the beat starts slow and speeds up to an energetic rhythm. Garba's beat is derived from dakla that play at temples in Gujarat.





A file photo of shoppers thronging shops that display designer chaniya (flared skirts) for sale for the Garba dance in Thane, Mumbai. The chaniya is usually paired with a choli (blouse) that abounds in intricate embroidery and is decorated with beads, shells and mirrors.





An unusual sight of a performer doing the Garba dance inside the Maha Mumbai Metro train on the first day of the Navaratri festival in Mumbai on October 21, 2023.





A portrait of Garba dancers in colourful ethnic outfits as they prepare for the Navratri festival in Vadodara, Gujarat, on October 16 2023. Garba has spread beyond Gujarat to enjoy popularity all over India and in the West, where Garba competitions and university dance troupes have notably increased.

