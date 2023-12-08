Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2023
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. News
  4. Morning Buzz: TCS buyback sees 7x tendering, fintechs go slow on small loans, and more

Morning Buzz: TCS buyback sees 7x tendering, fintechs go slow on small loans, and more

Here are the top business headlines this morning to get your day started

Samar Srivastava
By Samar Srivastava, Forbes India Staff
Published: Dec 8, 2023 10:05:57 AM IST
Updated: Dec 8, 2023 10:09:17 AM IST
Full Bio

Morning Buzz: TCS buyback sees 7x tendering, fintechs go slow on small loans, and moreImage: Shutterstock

TCS buyback sees 7x tendering

Investors tendered nearly 269 million shares in the TCS buyback. The company had said it plans to buy back 40.1 million shares at a price of Rs 4,150 per share. With the high number of shares tendered, the acceptance ratio is likely to be 28 percent for investors, with shares worth less than Rs 2 lakh. This is the second largest buyback of TCS, with Rs 17,000 crore worth of shares to be bought by the company. In 2022 the company had bought back Rs 18,000 worth of shares.
(Business Standard)

Fintechs go slow on small loans

The increase in risk weights for unsecured loans has caused fintechs to go slow on small-ticket lending. On Wednesday, Paytm said it plans to go slow on loans that are less than Rs 50,000. It will expand distribution in the Rs 3-7 lakh loan segment. As a result, its loan growth will fall from Rs 3,000 crore this year to Rs 1,500 crore. Large NBFCs like Aditya Birla Capital and Poonawala Fincorp have said they will no longer provide capital to fintechs for buy-now-pay-later loans.
(BusinessLine)

SpiceJet plans to raise fresh capital

SpiceJet, which is battling a cash crunch, has decided to raise money through the issuance of fresh equity or convertible securities. The board is expected to meet on December 11. On November 30 a SpiceJet aircraft flying to Dubai was seized by lessors when it landed. The seizure was confirmed by a SpiceJet spokesperson.
(Economic Times, Financial Express)

Bain, KKR, Advent set to take stake in Sai Life Sciences

Global PE funds Bain, KKR and Advent are in talks for a stake in Sai Life Sciences, a Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical contract research and development manufacturing firm. PE firm TPG Capital had invested Rs 900 crore in 2018 and currently owns 43.4 percent stake in the company. The three PE firms are expected to submit final bids this month.
(Mint)

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
A joyous swirl: UNESCO tags Gujarat's Garba an intangible cultural heritage
India (and Edelweiss') long-term opportunity is bright, but the short term can be messy