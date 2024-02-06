Taylor Swift: the Grammy record breaker who could shake up the US elections

Sunday night, Taylor Swift once again took home the Grammy Award for Best Album of the Year, the fourth time in her career and a record for the event. At the age of 34, she has surpassed American musical legends as Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon. This new award further consolidates her status as a pop icon but her influence extends far beyond the musical sphere. In recent years, Taylor Swift has become influential on the political scene, with an ever-growing number of "Swifties" listening to what she has to say. Some even believe that she could play a key role in how the next American elections play out.