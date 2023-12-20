Build dimensionality into your connections: Rob Cross

Small moments of stress take a cumulative toll but authentic relationships can help immensely in beating them, says Rob Cross, the co-author of The Microstress Effect: How Little Things Pile Up and Create Big Problems—and What to Do about It. Cross is also the senior vice president of research at the Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp), the Edward A Madden Professor of Global Leadership at Babson College. Edited excerpts from an interview:
Q. How is ‘microstress’ different from the kind of ‘stress’ we usually talk about?
Microstress is a term we created to describe a phenomenon we were seeing in our research but didn’t have language for. Microstresses are moments of stress, triggered by the people in our professional and personal lives, that are so routine that we barely register them, but whose cumulative toll is debilitating.