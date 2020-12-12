  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

EXPLAINED: Why Facebook could lose Instagram, WhatsApp

A look at the anti-trust lawsuit against the social media giant, and why the US government wants it to unwind WhatsApp and Instagram acquisitions

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 12, 2020 10:00:00 AM IST
Updated: Dec 11, 2020 07:22:30 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Globetrotting from home
Ten interesting things we read this week