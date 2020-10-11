  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Boeing 747-400's last flight

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 11, 2020 08:57:32 AM IST
Updated: Oct 9, 2020 07:06:05 PM IST

last flight_bgBritish Airways crew depart a Boeing 747-400 (G-CIVY) aircraft for the last time after it arrives at St. Athan airport on October 8, 2020 in St. Athan, Wales. The aircraft has clocked-up 45 million air miles having first flown in September 1998. Two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 aircraft set off for their last flights, one to Kemble airport and the other to an airfield near Cardiff. British airways have brought forward the jumbo jets retirement by several years due to the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the airline.

Image: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

