Photo of the Day: Boeing 747-400's last flight

British Airways crew depart a Boeing 747-400 (G-CIVY) aircraft for the last time after it arrives at St. Athan airport on October 8, 2020 in St. Athan, Wales. The aircraft has clocked-up 45 million air miles having first flown in September 1998. Two Heathrow-based Boeing 747 aircraft set off for their last flights, one to Kemble airport and the other to an airfield near Cardiff. British airways have brought forward the jumbo jets retirement by several years due to the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the airline.

Image: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images