Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 30 Under 30 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: California floods: On the edge

Photo of the day: California floods: On the edge

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 17, 2023 01:07:32 PM IST
Updated: Mar 17, 2023 01:20:53 PM IST

Photo of the day: California floods: On the edgeAn aerial view of a remaining pool at the edge of a hillside landslide brought on by heavy rains, which caused four ocean-view apartment buildings to be evacuated and shuttered due to unstable conditions, on March 16, 2023, in San Clemente, California. Weeks of rains loosened the soil in Orange County which tumbled down near railroad tracks, that runs next to the beach below.
Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Weekly Shorts: How brands can use influencer marketing for Ramzan campaigns
How to set yourself up for success for difficult conversations