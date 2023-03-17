Photo of the day: California floods: On the edge

An aerial view of a remaining pool at the edge of a hillside landslide brought on by heavy rains, which caused four ocean-view apartment buildings to be evacuated and shuttered due to unstable conditions, on March 16, 2023, in San Clemente, California. Weeks of rains loosened the soil in Orange County which tumbled down near railroad tracks, that runs next to the beach below.

Image: Mario Tama/Getty Images



