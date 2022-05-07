The intense summer heat is no deterrent for these children at an open-air makeshift school under a metro bridge in New Delhi India, May 06, 2022. The free school underneath the metro bridge is run by a group of undergraduate students for children who come from the slums situated adjacent to the Yamuna river.

Image: Imtiyaz Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.