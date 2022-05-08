A burqa-clad woman walks with her child along a street in Kabul, Afghanistan on May 7, 2022. The Taliban announced harsher restrictions yesterday on women since they seized power, ordering them to cover themselves fully in public. Today the world celebrates Mothers' Day.

Image: Ahmad Sahel Arman / AFP

