Photo of the day: Effects of Israel-Iran escalation

IDF Home Front Command and Medics are looking for casualties in a private house destroyed by a direct hit in Bnei Brak following an Iranian ballistic missile barrage towards Israel. Israel launched a sweeping assault on the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure, deploying warplanes and drones previously smuggled into the country to strike key facilities and kill top generals and scientists, a barrage it said was necessary before its adversary got any closer to building an atomic weapon. Iran retaliates by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel, where explosions flared in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shook the buildings below.

Image: Matan Golan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images